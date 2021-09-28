This Quick-Repairing $8 Body Lotion 'Works Miracles' for Ultra-Dry Winter Skin, According to Thousands of Reviewers
Just as your wardrobe has recently transitioned with the seasons, your skincare routine could also use a cold weather upgrade. The same fast-absorbing, lightweight lotion that once soothed your skin from the harsh summer sun simply isn't suitable for torturously low winter temperatures. If you're in search of long-lasting, intensive moisture to get you through the holiday season and beyond, consider Curél's Ultra Healing Hand and Body Lotion for extra-dry skin.
The brand claims the lotion is "clinically proven" to instantly repair tight, dry skin and keep it hydrated for up to 24 hours. The secret behind its deeply nourishing formula is an advanced ceramide complex that penetrates beyond the surface to strategically target the source of dryness and repair skin from within. It replenishes naturally present ceramide levels that may have been depleted due to aging or environmental causes, strengthening your skin cells to serve as a protective barrier that maintains moisture. The result is healthy-looking skin that feels hydrated long-term.
Shari Marchbein, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, previously told Real Simple that humectants—like ceramides—are ideal for repairing the moisture barrier because they attract water molecules from the air and bind them underneath the skin's surface. "Increasing the water content of the skin is extremely important when dealing with dehydrated skin. They can draw water to the skin from the environment and enhance water absorption from the top layer of the skin," she said.
With nearly 7,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, reviewers say the non-greasy formula "works miracles"—not only for combating environmental stressors, but also excessive handwashing, as well as skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis. Some even say they noticed a difference in their skin after just one use.
"My hands have been so dry from my incessant handwashing lately (due to Covid-19 fears) that they were literally bleeding and an entirely different shade than my arms," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Any other lotion I used made my hands red, itchy, and sting... After just a few days of using this lotion, my hands are completely back to normal. I have never used anything like it. Plus my hands are so soft! If you have dry skin, sensitive skin, eczema, etc., this could be your saving grace."
"I despise putting lotion on because it always makes my skin feel clammy or greasy but this lotion, once worked in well, does neither," wrote another reviewer. "It has helped me keep my psoriasis outbreaks/spread to a minimum without using steroid creams. It does not burn when applied over raw or broken skin. I would prefer no scent at all, but this one is lightly scented and the smell doesn't linger long. It's the best lotion I've used so far."
Shop the dermatologist-tested Curél Ultra Healing Lotion for just $8 now to transition your skincare before the start of chilly weather.