I Test Countless Anti-Aging Skincare Products but Always Go Back to This Legacy Brand—and It's on Sale

OK, I'll admit it—one of the perks of being a shopping editor who loves skincare is getting to test out dozens of products each month. In my role, I've been able to try out some wonderful launches, but I've also discovered why so many people flock to legacy brands, like Clarins because they're able to stand the test of time.

There are a few names that make repeat appearances in my skincare routine, but after testing out several Clarins products, the brand has become the one I reach for the most. That's thanks to its transparent ingredient lists and the simple fact that these products actually work and do what they say they will—a frustrating rarity in the world of skincare. These products, however, have made quick and noticeable changes to my skin, targeting and treating my three biggest skin concerns: dryness, acne, and fine lines. And right now, they're all on sale for 15 percent off during the brand's Friends and Family event.

I have to say, as someone with fairly sensitive and easily reactive skin, that I was intimidated by this Beauty Flash peel at first. But those worries have transformed into a loyal devotion. I now reach for this peel that's packed with the resurfacing and exfoliating powers of AHAs and BHAs once per week to watch it safely and effectively remove any dullness or congestion in my skin to reveal a face that's glowing, soft, and clear.

My number one Clarins go-to is this eye cream. The formula is nearly entirely plant-based and features ingredients like organic wild chervil and turmeric, which Clarins says were specifically chosen for their "anti-aging benefits to address the delicate eye area." After using it for five months, the fine lines around the corners of my eyes have diminished, as have the bluish circles that used to sit beneath my lower lids.

After the intensity of the peel, I'm always sure to layer on tons of moisture, which includes this face oil that has ingredients like blue orchid and patchouli oil, plus omega 9 and vitamin E to soothe, soften, and quench dry skin fast. This oil always soaks up into my skin quickly and never leaves me feeling greasy, plus, my skin feels plump and looks healthy in the morning.

Refresh your skincare routine by shopping my tried and true Clarins favorites while they're on sale today at check out and see how quickly they become your go-to's too.

