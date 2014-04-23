6 Beauty Products With the New “It” Ingredient
Origins Skin Diver Active Charcoal Body Wash
Scrub away the day with an invigorating body wash scented with spearmint and rosemary.
To buy: $22, origins.com.
Featured May 2014
Boscia Konjac Cleansing Sponge With Bamboo Charcoal
Massaging your cleanser into your skin with the dampened sponge will not only remove makeup but also minimize pores and stimulate blood circulation for a healthy, glowing complexion.
To buy: $18, sephora.com.
Lush You Snap the Whip Body Butter
Rough going with your skin? This pumice-and-charcoal bar, infused with macadamia nut oil, will scrub, smooth, then soften.
To buy: $11, lushusa.com.
Garnier Clean+ Blackhead Eliminating Scrub
Formulated for oily skin, this scrub has micro-beads designed to go in deep, drawing out blackheads and tightening pores.
To buy: $8, garnierusa.com.
GlamGlow YouthMud Tinglexfoliate Treatment Mask
It may seem counterintuitive to slather on something that looks like dirt, but this treatment mask—a favorite on Hollywood sets for its brightening abilities—purifies the skin without stripping its natural oils. Bonus: It has powerful antioxidants that help fight wrinkles and other signs of aging.
To buy: $69, glamglowmud.com.
Bioré Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser
For a daily cleanse, try this foaming lotion, which claims to be twice as effective as regular cleansers at ridding your skin of impurities. Note: Menthol in the formula, which leaves your face tingly smooth, can be irritating to sensitive or dry skin.
To buy: $8 at drugstores.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail