This Drugstore Bargain Is Shoppers' 'Secret Treasure' for Erasing Wrinkles, Breakouts, and Oily Skin
Time and again, drugstore skincare proves that great formulas don't need to come with blistering price tags. CeraVe is one of the most recognizable examples—both the brand's retinol and hyaluronic serums guarantee major results—and no less competitive is Cetaphil's Daily Oil-Free Hydrating Lotion, an anti-aging moisturizer that opts for results over frills. But you could probably tell that from the packaging.
Much like CeraVe (I think of the two as fraternal twins), Cetaphil touts wide recognition as an inexpensive dermatologist go-to. Among the almost 10,000 five-star ratings and 500+ glowing reviews that its Hydrating Lotion has garnered on Amazon, over a dozen shoppers mention that their dermatologist specifically suggested it to them. And per those same people, it was the best choice they could've made.
"I have very fair, very sensitive, and acne-prone skin. This helps significantly with making my skin feel smooth [and] hydrated, and most importantly, it takes down the redness," writes one such reviewer. "I've recommended it to my friends, they all love it as well."
Those with rosacea and dry, flaky skin saw similarly exciting results, and some said the $11 moisturizer even bested products from pricey brands like La Roche-Posay and Kiehl's (one shopper coins it "a secret treasure"). Just like many best-sellers from prestige brands, the Hydrating Lotion relies on clinically vetted ingredients like hyaluronic acid and sodium PCA, a replenishing hydrator that naturally occurs in skin. Fatty cetyl alcohol is also present in the non-comedogenic lotion for a softening boost. The trio of ingredients works "alarmingly well" to keep oily skin at bay and tone down wrinkles.
"As a mom who's been pregnant and nursing for the past few years, I've noticed a decline in the condition of my skin: More permanent lines and wrinkles with aging, and breakouts coupled with dry zones and general skin sensitivity due to hormonal fluctuations," one reviewer writes. They continue: "That's a lot for one moisturizer to tackle, but this lotion has really impressed me! It goes on smoothly, absorbs quickly, and leaves you feeling like there's nothing there. And after only about three days of use, I was shocked to see a lasting difference in the appearance of my laugh lines and crow's feet; the skin looks smoother, plumper and less dried-out. Previous moisturizers either hydrated but made me break out, or just didn't hydrate enough. But one does it all!"
More people second that the lightweight, fragrance-free moisturizer works on lines in just a few uses, some going so far as to decree that it's a "wrinkle eraser" that makes them look 30 years younger in two weeks. A big claim, but just one from many who say the lotion's better than any wrinkle cream or serum they've ever tried. "This has helped me with under-eye wrinkles immensely. I keep it on my side table in my living room and apply it at will," writes another. Considering we're talking about an $11 investment, that's not a bad idea.
"Nobody believes me when I say I'm 40, because my skin looks fresh and supple," attests a final reviewer. Try the bargain for yourself.