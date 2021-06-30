If You Love CeraVe's Best-Selling Moisturizing Cream, Try This Affordable Hack

"You can buy smaller tubes of the cream, since the big tub is, well, a big tub, and tubes are more portable, but this is probably more cost-effective," wrote another shopper. "It's not exactly the same formula, but it seems to have the same ceramides and most of the same ingredients but in different places in the list. I think it seems to be even richer, and makes a perfect hand cream. For baby use, the tub of the original cream would be great for the changing table or bathroom counter, but this is way easier to tote, and neater!"