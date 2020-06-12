I’m Obsessed With This Firming Body Lotion That Doesn’t Leave My Skin Feeling Greasy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Moisturizing my skin every day, both on my face and body, is as important to me as wearing sunscreen every day; which is to say, pretty darn important. As a result, I have tried a significant amount of body lotions. I usually have at least one complaint when I do: Sometimes the lotion is too greasy; sometimes it doesn’t feel like it really hydrates my skin; or sometimes it just smells horrible. It wasn’t until recently that I found a body lotion that I’ve been able to use without any complaints whatsoever—and that’s the Caudalíe Vinosculpt Lift and Firm Body Cream.

The cream is the newest release by Caudalíe from its Vinosculpt line. The products in this line all aim to hydrate and firm, and use ingredients like iris extract and polyphenols that work to quickly and visibly smooth skin.

I’ve been a fan of Caudalíe products for over six years, and when I began using the Vinosculpt cream, I was already using its Beauty Elixir Facial Mist and its Vinoperfect Radiance Serum on a daily basis. Every item I’ve tried from Caudalíe has felt like an indulgence for my skin, so I had high hopes for the body cream—and it didn’t disappoint.

I’ve been using the product religiously for a month as recommended: once in the morning and once in the evening. The cream is thick, but it soaks into the skin quickly after application. Though my skin feels hydrated after using the cream, it doesn’t leave a sheen or stain my clothes at all. In fact, I didn’t even have any trouble trying to get a pair of tight skinny jeans on after using the cream on my legs, a feat that would have been impossible with creams that leave more of a residue. Since it’s a firming cream, I focus on using it on my thighs, chest, arms, and stomach, but I’ve found it’s fine to use on my calves and back as well. It also smells fantastic thanks to the shea butter and grape extract in it—a bit like a spa smells. Considering I can’t go to a spa every day, this is definitely a close second.

Amazingly, even after only a short amount of time using the cream, I have noticed firming effects. My skin appears smoother even when I haven’t just applied it, and that effect seems to increase just a tiny bit more every time I do use it.

The cream comes in large 8.5-ounce jars for easy application—just dip your fingers in and scoop out as much as you want—and costs $45. You can check it out below, or head over to Caudalíe’s website for more information.