I Struggled With Adult Acne Until I Found This $10 Soap
Despite what my middle school health instructor led me to believe, my acne didn’t magically go away when I reached adulthood. In fact, my skin has gotten significantly worse with age. Beginning in my late 20s, painful hormonal acne became a recurring issue.
Desperate for a solution, I turned my face into a testing ground for numerous soaps and spot treatments. It was only after discovering the Carbon Theory Charcoal & Tea Tree Oil Facial Cleansing Bar that my great skincare experiment came to a close.
Charcoal is a superstar skincare ingredient, commonly used in products to help rid the skin of excess oil and debris. In the case of the Carbon Theory Bar, charcoal is featured alongside tea tree oil, which works together to rid your pores of dirt and debri without causing excess inflammation. Thanks to the addition of shea butter, your skin also receives some added moisture.
For the last two years, I have relied on the Carbon Theory Bar for my nightly cleanse. In that time, I have experienced far fewer breakouts and noticed a reduction in the size and redness of my pimples. I still get acne, but I found that while using this soap, my blemishes did not feel as painful and usually cleared up quite faster.
It’s suggested that you use the bar for your morning and nightly cleanse. You need only apply warm water to the bar to create a lather. From there, you gently massage the soap into your skin for 30 seconds.
Based on the reviews of Amazon customers, 72 percent of purchasers have had a similar positive experience. “This has definitely helped to prevent the outbreaks and also reduce the size/redness of spots,” one reviewer shared. Another person experienced quick results, writing, “Works straight away. My skin is always oily and greasy with spots on my nose. The next day my nose had cleared up.”
I didn’t experience overnight results with Carbon Theory’s Bar, but my skin is noticeably clearer. It’s the most trusted item in my skincare regimen, and its ease of use, as well as price point has made it one of those beauty items I couldn’t imagine living without. And, as of writing this, I’m already considering a restock, as the Carbon Theory Charcoal & Tea Tree Facial Oil Cleansing Bar is now on sale via Amazon.