This $13 Face Cream Is So Good, Shoppers Say They’re ‘Aging Backwards’

It's not every day you find a drugstore skincare product that can hold its own against the priciest, most luxurious models on the market. So it's no wonder Amazon shoppers are obsessing over an under-$20 face cream they say works just as well as the expensive ones.
The Burt's Bees Renewal Firming Moisturizing Cream hydrates, firms, and brightens skin for a younger-looking complexion. The results have reviewers raving, with one shopper calling it, "the fountain of youth in a jar." "I'm starting to age backwards!" another reviewer said, adding that the cream's powerful anti-aging formula makes them look "like a radiant earth creature." And the best part? This customer-loved moisturizer is on sale for just $13 right now.
Burt's Bees moisturizing cream uses bakuchiol, a natural retinol alternative that has been shown to improve skin's tone and texture just as well without unsavory side effects—like redness, itchiness, dryness, and flaking—that are typically associated with the vitamin A derivative. Unlike retinol, bakuchiol doesn't break down in the sunlight, so you can easily incorporate it into your morning skincare routine.
In addition to superstar ingredient bakuchiol, the hibiscus-scented formula also contains vitamin E for smoother, healthier-looking skin. This nourishing duo reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while promoting an overall glow.
"I really didn't expect much from this cream since it's so inexpensive," a reviewer said. "I expected it to maybe soften my face, but I was so wrong. As a result of this cream—which I have been using for only a few months, my 55-year-old face is not only soft, but it also has no lines or wrinkles."
People with dry, sensitive skin are singing this lightweight moisturizer's praises, confirming that "it doesn't burn or sting, cause swelling or irritation, and there's no dry or peeling skin in sight." If you're someone who is looking for anti-aging skincare, but has had negative experiences with retinoids in the past, this Burt's Bees moisturizing cream might finally be what you've been looking for.
