The Best Face and Body Scrubs

By Alexandra Gonzalez
Updated August 29, 2014
We tested more than 40 head-to-toe scrubs; these 10 rubbed out the competition.
Best for Oily Skin

L’Oréal Paris Go 360 Deep Exfoliating Scrub
The bottle’s detachable scrubber works the salicylic acid–packed cleanser into every last pore.

To buy: $7 at drugstores.

Best for Dry Skin

St. Ives Moisturizing Olive Scrub

This creamy formula, laced with (you guessed it) olive oil, exfoliates and hydrates at the same time.


To buy: $5 at drugstores.

Best for Sensitive Skin

Laboratoire Remède Sweep

Use this creamy clay-based formula on its own or blend it into your daily cleanser. The tiny granules lift away dead cells but won’t redden or irritate skin.


To buy: $48, blissworld.com.

Best for Mature Skin

Clarins Bright Plus HP Gentle Brightening Exfoliator

Fruit extracts and mineral microbeads fight dullness and age spots for a positively youthful effect.

To buy: $30, sephora.com.

Best for Lips

Fresh Sugar Lip Polish

Who needs a lip scrub? You might, if you’re perpetually chapped or a chronic lip biter. This sugar-and–shea-butter mix buffs away flakes.

To buy: $22.50, sephora.com.

Best for Hands

Yes to Carrots Pampering Hand & Nail Spa
Wave roughness good-bye. The sea salts and vitamin E smooth ruddy spots and red knuckles.

To buy: $17, yestocarrots.com.

Best for Feet

CND SpaPedicure Marine Salt Scrub
Testers loved the “spa-like” sea-air scent. The combination of vitamin E and Dead Sea salts leaves heels crack-free.

To buy: $43.50, cnd.com for stores.

Best All Over

RéVive Cleansing Body Scrub

The sand grains feel deceptively soft, but they really deep-clean skin—on your face or body.


To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

Best Scent

Lather Foaming Body Scrub
Testers raved about the “exhilarating” and “non–air freshener” bamboo-and-lemongrass fragrance.


To buy: $38, lather.com.

Best Natural

Mama Mio O-Mega Body Buff

Free of colorants, preservatives, and harsh detergents, this gentle aloe vera and vitamin E–infused scrub makes skin baby soft.


To buy: $33, mamamio.com.

By Alexandra Gonzalez