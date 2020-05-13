9 Innovative Beauty Products That Shield Your Skin From Blue Light Damage

As if the sun isn’t hard enough to avoid, there’s another skin evil that comes in a different form of light damage: HEV light, more commonly known as blue light. And if you’re reading this right now, it means you’re being exposed to it. You’re probably well aware of the struggles that come with too much blue light exposure—tech neck, eye strain, headaches, etc. But there’s another effect of excess Insta-browsing that’s often overlooked, and it has to do with your skin. “TVs, computers, and smartphone screens all give off rays of blue light, meaning we are hit with it, at low doses, even inside,” says Maryam Zamani, oculoplastic surgeon and founder of MZ Skin. “This blue light causes free radical damage and induces degrading enzymes in the skin, resulting in accelerated aging, pigmentation, and texture issues.” Aside from SPF—and yes, you should still be wearing sunscreen inside the house—these are the most innovative creams, mists, and serums on the market that will minimize the beating your skin takes from your daily dose of screen time.