9 Innovative Beauty Products That Shield Your Skin From Blue Light Damage
As if the sun isn’t hard enough to avoid, there’s another skin evil that comes in a different form of light damage: HEV light, more commonly known as blue light. And if you’re reading this right now, it means you’re being exposed to it. You’re probably well aware of the struggles that come with too much blue light exposure—tech neck, eye strain, headaches, etc. But there’s another effect of excess Insta-browsing that’s often overlooked, and it has to do with your skin. “TVs, computers, and smartphone screens all give off rays of blue light, meaning we are hit with it, at low doses, even inside,” says Maryam Zamani, oculoplastic surgeon and founder of MZ Skin. “This blue light causes free radical damage and induces degrading enzymes in the skin, resulting in accelerated aging, pigmentation, and texture issues.” Aside from SPF—and yes, you should still be wearing sunscreen inside the house—these are the most innovative creams, mists, and serums on the market that will minimize the beating your skin takes from your daily dose of screen time.
Good Habits Water Jelly Dew Cream
This quick-absorbing gel-cream is packed with over 20 percent humectants to provide heavyweight hydration with a lightweight feel. Think of the brand’s BLU5 technology as a filter that neutralizes the oxidative stress of blue light, minimizing existing damage and preventing inflammaging.
Ahava Dead Sea Osmoter Concentrate Supreme Hydration Cream
The secret behind this wrinkle-fighting cream lies in its osmoter technology, a balanced concentrate of dead sea minerals that restores skin's vitality, and a mix of Indian ginseng roots, a scientifically proven, organic plant-based technology that protects the skin against the harmful effects of blue light.
Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense SPF30
Kiss thick, white residue goodbye with this SPF formula that provides added blue light protection and helps soothe away the effects of environmental aggressors.
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40
A personal favorite, Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen also comes equipped with red algae, a plant that’s packed with the pigment phycoerythrin to reflect red light and absorb blue light. The oil-free formula provides an extra shine control perk and layers beautifully under your favorite foundation.
Soleil Toujours Organic Set + Protect Micro Mist SPF 30
When blue light protection is this easy, you really have no excuse for not protecting your skin. Soleil Toujours’ anti-blue light formula comes in a spray format so you can apply (and re-apply) effortlessly. The fine mist is packed with antioxidants, including red algae and vitamin C, that calm and hydrate inflamed skin.
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
We’re all about makeup that doubles as skincare, and this super serum is super good at being both. The clean formula provides that dewy, “glass skin” look, while non-nano zinc oxide safely shields skin from blue light. Skin-loving ingredients, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, help seal in hydration and smooth skin texture.
Chantecaille Blue Light Protection Hyaluronic Serum
Formulated with red sage root, tamarind, and flower and algae extracts, Chantecaille’s serum is made specifically to reduce the effects of blue light pollution. When paired with hyaluronic acid, it works to hydrate and plump skin, diminishing the appearance of wrinkles for a smoother, softer complexion.
Alastin HydraTint Pro Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 36
This physical, broad-spectrum sunscreen is touted by dermatologists for a reason. It’s rich in antioxidants to shield against pollution-induced damage and includes ingredients to improve skin’s hydration. Bonus? It offers the perfect hint of tint.
Heliocare Daily Use Antioxidant Formula Capsules
“Blue light causes free radical damage, which in turn slows collagen production, resulting in aged skin,” says Dr. Zamani. “You can take antioxidants to fight free radical damage.” Each capsule in Heliocare’s bottle is packed with them, thanks to polypodium leucotomos, a South American fern that has been shown to help protect the skin from blue light damage.
