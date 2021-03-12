This $25 Anti-Aging Serum Is Like a ‘Glass of Orange Juice’ for Your Skin

To brighten your skin and give it a glowing sheen, vitamin C is the ingredient you need. As celebrity esthetician Renee Rouleau once told Real Simple, "a topical daily vitamin C serum is one of the best inventions the skincare community has made in regard to slowing down visible skin aging, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and brown spots." No wonder Marilyn Monroe (allegedly) rubbed mashed strawberries, a fruit with plenty of vitamin C, all over her face—I mean, she did have flawless skin.
Having vitamin C in your skincare is key, that much is clear, but picking out the best vitamin C serum for your needs in a sea of options can be tricky. However, when a serum is so popular that it sells every 15 seconds, it stands out from the rest. That's exactly the case with the Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Serum, according to the brand, and after testing it out for weeks, I totally get why.
I've always been a little skeptical about trying new products because I have sensitive skin, but the Bliss serum is made with l-ascorbic acid, a non-irritating form of vitamin C. And not only is l-ascorbic acid gentle enough for sensitive skin, but it's an incredibly effective antioxidant that brightens dark spots and protects against free radicals, a known cause of skin's aging appearance. Plus, Bliss' serum has an extra boost of hydration from glycerin and squalane, both of which add plumpness and reduce fine lines that are common on mature skin.
After swapping out my regular serum for Bliss' vitamin C option and changing nothing else in my skincare routine, I knew it was responsible for the glowy, evenly toned skin I've had these past few weeks. Not only has it reduced the dark spots from stubborn acne scars (a major feat on its own), but it's given my dull, patchy complexion a radiant shine. A friend actually asked me on a video call if I was wearing makeup.
I'm not the only one who loves the Bliss serum. Reviewers on Amazon call it "truly bliss," something that "really works," and a serum that's "like your daily glass of orange juice—very refreshing!" Even better, the serum only costs $25. Shop it on Amazon below.
