This 'Magic' Anti-Aging Cream Is on Sale (but Only for a Few Days)

Half the time, we’re not even sure how to pronounce the names of all the skincare ingredients that come across our desks, but we’re always game to learn something new. The latest buzzy anti-aging element on our radar? Squalane. It’s a moisturizing, skin-softening ingredient that skincare company Biossance has built an entire brand around.
If this ingredient is new to you, here’s what you need to know: The body naturally produces hydrating molecules called squalene (no, that’s not a typo), but production decreases with age. That’s where squalane comes into play. Biossance produces its signature squalane from sugarcane for a sustainable, vegan ingredient that provides moisture and balances oil production.
If you’re ready to give the ingredient a try, consider starting with Biossance’s top-rated Squalane + Omega Repair Cream. It contains hydrating hyaluronic acid, moisturizing squalane, plumping omega fatty acids, ceramides to prevent moisture loss, and rich shea butter. It also includes something called a liquid crystal system, which replicates the skin’s natural structure in order to maintain its moisture barrier. The cream has a light, whipped texture, and the brand recommends applying it to clean skin as a final step in the evening.
To buy: $38 with code STOCKUP (was $58); biossance.com.
Hundreds of shoppers of a wide range of ages have awarded the anti-aging cream with five-star reviews. They say it’s gentle yet effective and leaves skin feeling hydrated and supple in the morning when used before bed.
“[I’m] on my third jar of this magic,” one reviewer wrote.
Another said, “I started using Biossance products a few months ago, and I’ll never use anything else! My skin hasn’t felt this smooth and healthy since high school.”
The cream usually costs $58, but through Tuesday, September 29, you can save $20 on any purchase of $50 or more, bringing the price down to $38. Simply use the code STOCKUP when you check out to unlock the savings.