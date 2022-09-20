Ask a Beauty Editor: Best The Ordinary Products That Are Just as Good as Luxury Skincare

Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, hair care, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.

Reader question: Is The Ordinary worth the hype? And which ingredients should I be getting—there are so many! —Diana Verona

At first glance, The Ordinary seems very, well, ordinary. The color palette is monochrome, there are no flashy marketing claims splashed across the bottles, and the packaging looks more like a scientist's arsenal than something you'd find on a vanity. Oh, and here's the kicker—nothing costs more than $30.

So why is the brand generating so much buzz amongst TikTok-ers, beauty editors, and dermatologists alike? For starters, it's very skincare beginner-friendly. Every product is extremely transparent and lists out the exact percentage of active ingredients, so you know you're not falling victim to fairy dusting. The brand's clinical, science-based approach to skincare hasn't really been done before, let alone at this price point.

Before you write it off for being cheap, keep in mind that expensive doesn't necessarily equate to better in the world of skincare. "A lot of things can contribute to a product's price, including packaging and marketing, neither of which have anything to do with its actual quality," says Britt Craiglow, M.D., associate adjunct professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine. "In some cases, a product may contain fluffy additives and proprietary ingredients that are not necessarily effective, but contribute to a higher cost."

In other words, The Ordinary is skincare simplified. You're not getting the fancy fragrances and indulgent textures (read: silicones), but you are scoring single-ingredient-driven products that deliver targeted results.

Despite the brand's direct 101-style approach and appealing price point, building a streamlined routine can be intimidating. When you're dealing with nothing but active ingredients and percentages, the approach feels a bit…medical. But don't worry—you don't need to be a pseudo- cosmetic chemist to understand what you're getting. I've broken down some of my favorite ingredients you should be keeping in your cabinet, what they are, and how to use them.