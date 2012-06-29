The Best Skin-Care Products Under $30
Best Cleanser
Olay Regenerist Advanced Anti-Aging Regeneration Cream Cleanser offers a combination of gently exfoliating derma-beads and an amino-peptide complex that will leave your skin glowing.
To buy: $6, drugstore.com.
Best Day Moisturizer
This one-step, routine-streamlining cream moisturizes without clogging pores and provides sun protection, too. Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Moisture SPF 35 has a lightweight nongreasy formula that will work for any skin type.
To buy: $10, neutrogena.com.
Best Mask
When your skin is dull and dry, take 10 minutes to apply Avène’s Soothing Moisture Mask. Made of 70 percent water, it hydrates and revives skin, plus it’s hypoallergenic, so even those with sensitive skin can lather up without fear of redness or irritation.
To buy: $26, drugstore.com.
Best Serum
Forget those magic liquids at three-digit prices: Boots No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Beauty Serum helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles with a smooth cocktail of retinol, peptides, and alfalfa extract.
To buy: $25, beauty.com.
Best Acne Treatment
Zap your blemishes with Yes to Tomatoes Acne Roller Ball Spot Stick. Its mix of tea tree oil, salicylic acid, and ginger root is strong enough to reduce redness and leave your skin clear but won’t scar it or dry it out.
To buy: $10, drugstore.com.
Best Eye Treatment
Need a midday pick-me-up? Dab Boscia’s pocket-size Super-Cool De-Puffing Eye Balm under your eyes. The cool-to-the-touch formula works over or under makeup to reduce dark circles and prevent bags from forming.
To buy: $26, sephora.com.
