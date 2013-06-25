The Best Self-Tanner for Your Skin

By Rosa Casoni
Updated August 29, 2014
Danny Kim
This is a fake-out: The five formulas here (selected from more than 70) give you a believable bronze, free of streaks—and that telltale smell.
Best for Face

Jergens Natural Glow Face Daily Moisturizer

Above-the-neck bronzers can cause agita, what with pore-clogging formulas and potentially orange results. Relax: This SPF 20 lotion is oil-free and builds tint gradually. In two shades.

To buy: $8.50, drugstore.com.

Best Scent

Xen-Tan Moroccan Tan

The active ingredient in most self-tanners, DHA, is also what causes that pungent odor. Xen-Tan overcomes the problem with an infusion of black coconut that smells so good, you’ll actually look forward to putting it on.

To buy: $35, nordstrom.com.

Cult Favorite

Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel

This classic, nonsticky formula is renowned for its natural-looking results. It’s also light enough to apply in one coat for a sheer tint or in layers for a deeper bronze.

To buy: $35, clarins.com.

Best Spray

L’OrÃ©al Paris Sublime Bronze ProPerfect Salon Airbrush Mist

The bullhorn-shaped nozzle targets the spray at your skin, not the bathroom walls, and the quick-dry formula requires no rubbing.

To buy: $15, amazon.com.

Best Multitasker

St. Tropez Gradual Tan Firming Cream

This overachiever both tones and tans: It helps to plump skin with hydrating hyaluronic acid (so it looks less dimpled) and delivers realistic color that deepens to a post-vacation hue after several uses.

To buy: $35, sephora.com.

