The Best Self-Tanner for Your Skin

Jergens Natural Glow Face Daily Moisturizer

Above-the-neck bronzers can cause agita, what with pore-clogging formulas and potentially orange results. Relax: This SPF 20 lotion is oil-free and builds tint gradually. In two shades.

To buy: $8.50, drugstore.com.

