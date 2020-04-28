I Have Facial Eczema, and These Are the Products I Swear By

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I’ve suffered with eczema for 20+ years, and suffice it to say, it really sucks. My nighttime routine consists of slathering greasy ointments and creams onto my skin until the chunky layer of moisturizer becomes a whole other skin. Pretty much every dermatologist you visit will tell you that there is no cure for eczema; it’s a chronic condition that you’ll just have to learn to live with. Not what you want to hear, but it’s partly true—there is no official “treatment” or magical antibiotic you can swallow to completely eradicate those red patches. However, there are skincare products that come pretty close at alleviating them. As a beauty editor with facial eczema, I’ve tried countless creams, serums, cleansers, and facial oils out there. After an extensive trial and error process, these are the ones that earn my finicky skin’s stamp of approval.