Best Products for Dry Skin

"Your skin may start to feel tight even before you notice visible symptoms, like mild flakiness," says Alexa Boer Kimball, director of clinical trials in dermatology at Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston. You need gentle products that hydrate without making your skin feel greasy.





On Your Face, Use:

Kiehl's Centella Skin-Calming Facial Cleanser, $28.50

"Avoid soaps, which strip skin's natural oils," says Ann Marie Cilmi, director of education and development for Bliss Spa, in New York City. This soap-free cleanser has aloe and chamomile, which are soothing.

To buy: kiehls.com.



Zia Skin Basics Nourishing Crème, $35

The key ingredient in this lightweight cream, sodium hyaluronate, seals water into the skin. Wheat-germ and jojoba oils soften.

To buy: vitacost.com.





On Your Body, Use:

St. Ives Mineral Therapy Body Wash, $5

With a moisturizing body wash, you can use less body lotion. Minerals like potassium help keep skin hydrated.

To buy: At drugstores.



Olivella Moisturizer, $22

This combination of olive, orange, and lavender oils adds moisture to spots such as knees and elbows, and it sinks in quickly.

To buy: olivellastore.com.





On Feet and Hands, Use:

Eucerin Plus Intensive Repair Foot Creme, $6

The soles of the feet lack oil glands and require potent products. This one has glycerin, to hydrate, and alpha hydroxy acids, to exfoliate.

To buy: At drugstores.



Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Intensive Smoothing Hand Creme, $45

The best hand creams hydrate but aren't slick. This contains nongreasy exotic oils to maintain moisture.

To buy: esteelauder.com.

