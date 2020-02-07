The Best Pimple Patches For Every Pimple Stage

PSA: If you suffer from acne and haven’t added pimple patches to your skincare routine yet, you should. Pimple patches have grown so big in beauty that they’ve become its own category. But, just like any other category in skincare, there’s an excess of product launches, making it hard to pinpoint which ones you need to stick on your face.

Well, we have an analogy to make it a bit easier. Like many things in life, your zit goes through several cycles. Think of it like the moon: It starts off almost microscopic, and can triple in size over a few days until, finally, it wanes away. Enter pimple patches. They’re an easy and effective way to muzzle your pimple before it gets a chance to make a statement. Once you’re able to recognize what stage your pimple is on, you’ll be better equipped to squash it. Below are the different ways to recognize your pimple, and the best patches to slap on them.