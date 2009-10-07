The Tria Laser Hair Removal System diode laser is absorbed by the dark pigment in hair, and that heat inhibits new growth. “Use it on small areas, like underarms or the bikini line, at least once a month for six months to see the most lasting results,” says Marmur. (You would need two to six sessions in a doctor’s office, at about $500 each, making this device less expensive in the long run.) Note: The laser works well on coarse, dark hair and fair skin, say experts. It’s not as effective on lighter hair, and it can cause pigmentation spots on deeper skin tones. The laser should not be used on the face or the neck, and the small head may not be practical for large areas, like the legs. For those, try Silk’n SensEpil ($500, silkn.com), which uses pulsed light and covers more area.



To buy: $395, triabeauty.com.