These Are the 9 Best Face Moisturizers for Acne-Prone Skin
Add these moisturizers to your regimen to hydrate—without irritating your skin.
Out of all the information swirling around about how to treat acne-prone skin, the biggest myth is that moisturizers can make the situation worse. "This is not true," says Morgan Rabach, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of New York-based LM Medical. "In fact, overly dry skin can sometimes lead to breakouts." Mary Allan, who spent two decades formulating products for Jurlique and Dermalogica before launching her eponymous line last year, agrees: "Keeping skin hydrated will help keep skin calmer, and counteract the drying effect of acne treatment products."
When looking for the best moisturizer for acne-prone skin, Rabach says it's best to stick with oil-free formulas since "even some 'non-comedogenic oils' can cause acne for people with really oily skin." Allan says that heavy oils like avocado, carrot seed, and coconut oil can indeed clog pores, but she recommends lighter oils, like hemp seed, blueberry seed, and argan oil, which can help restore balance to stressed skin.
Most important? Read your labels. "So many products on the market contain comedogenic ingredients, even when they're intended for acneic skin types," Allan says. She recommends looking for products with salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, vitamin C, and retinol.
Below, nine moisturizers made specifically with acne-prone skin in mind.
Related Items
1 Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer
Hyaluronic acid, one of the key ingredients in this everyday moisturizer, is a must for dealing with acne. "Since our skin needs both water and oil for optimal health, hyaluronic acid adds the 'water element' without clogging the pores," Allan says. This pick also moonlights as your daily sunscreen with a solid dose of SPF 45.
2 Ole Henriksen Cold Plunge Pore Remedy Moisturizer
Inspired by the "cold plunge" step of the detoxifying Scandinavian sauna cycle, this lightly cooling oil-free moisturizer-and its super satisfying snow slush texture-gives oily skin a refreshing burst of hydration. Acne-prone people will be pleased to know that it's specifically made for oily to combination skin-it includes salicylic acid and LHA (lipo hydroxy acid) to help loosen and lift dead skin cells that can clog pores.
3 Olay Regenerist Mineral Sunscreen Moisturizer SPF 30
Unlike other mineral sunscreen-moisturizer hybrids that leave behind a greasy, white finish, this one absorbs freaky fast and disappears into all skin tones (including darker ones) without a pasty trace. Plus, it's formulated with glycerin, vitamin B3, peptides, and vitamin E for major skincare benefits.
4 It Cosmetics Confidence In A Gel Lotion Oil-Free Moisturizer
This gel moisturizer formula breaks into a water-like liquid upon application so you'll barely feel it on. But don't underestimate the hydration power-ceramides, glycerin, and cactus flower extract provide your acne-prone skin the moisture it needs without triggering breakouts.
5 La Roche-Posay Effaclar MAT Mattifying Moisturizer
Thanks to the addition of mineral-based ingredients perlite and silica-both are known for their unparalleled oil-absorbing properties-skin is left visibly smooth with this French moisturizer favored by Rabach. Even better? It doubles as a long-lasting primer under makeup.
6 Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Just a dab of this ultralight, silky gel packs a deeply hydrating punch with the help of hyaluronic acid. It's also refreshing upon application, and terrific for quick touch-ups throughout the day.
7 Paula's Choice Clear Oil-Free Moisturizer
After battling acne for years, Paula Begoun took matters into her own hands and developed this lightweight, multi-tasking lotion. Blueberry and pumpkin help tone down redness, while niacinamide helps combat dryness. Many of Allan's private clients who suffer from acne swear by this stuff.
8 Aveeno Ultra-Calming Daily Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
No matter your skin type, daily sunscreen is an absolute must. This lotion comes recommended by Rabach as it's free of fragrance and oil, soothes with oat kernel extract, and shields against the sun's damaging rays with physical (not pore-clogging chemical) sunblock.
9 Bioderma Sébium Pore Refiner
If enlarged, congested pores plague you, then reach for this innovative product. In addition to a patented complex that helps regulate sebum production over time, this treatment-you can use it solo or layered under a moisturizer-also features agaric acid, which Allan says helps tighten pores.