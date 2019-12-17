These Are the 9 Best Face Moisturizers for Acne-Prone Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Out of all the information swirling around about how to treat acne-prone skin, the biggest myth is that moisturizers can make the situation worse. "This is not true," says Morgan Rabach, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of New York-based LM Medical. "In fact, overly dry skin can sometimes lead to breakouts." Mary Allan, who spent two decades formulating products for Jurlique and Dermalogica before launching her eponymous line last year, agrees: "Keeping skin hydrated will help keep skin calmer, and counteract the drying effect of acne treatment products."

When looking for the best moisturizer for acne-prone skin, Rabach says it's best to stick with oil-free formulas since "even some 'non-comedogenic oils' can cause acne for people with really oily skin." Allan says that heavy oils like avocado, carrot seed, and coconut oil can indeed clog pores, but she recommends lighter oils, like hemp seed, blueberry seed, and argan oil, which can help restore balance to stressed skin.

Most important? Read your labels. "So many products on the market contain comedogenic ingredients, even when they're intended for acneic skin types," Allan says. She recommends looking for products with salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, vitamin C, and retinol.

Below, nine moisturizers made specifically with acne-prone skin in mind.