We Asked Dermatologists to Recommend the Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin

While it might seem counterintuitive, if you have oily skin, you still need to moisturize. “One of the biggest mistakes that a person with oily skin can make is not moisturizing,” says Caroline Robinson, MD, FAAD, a Chicago-based board-certified dermatologist and the founder and CEO of Tone Dermatology. “When you avoid using moisturizer, you are teaching your skin to work even harder to produce extra oil to keep your skin cells hydrated.”

So rather than skip the moisturizing step in your skincare routine, you want to find a moisturizer that’s made for your skin type. To do so, you can look out for a few key ingredients. Debra Jaliman, MD, a board-certified dermatologist working in New York City, recommends using light creams and lotions that contain jojoba oil, salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, and aloe.

Dr. Robinson also suggests looking for products that blend ceramides, cholesterol, and free fatty acids, since the skin readily soaks up these ingredients.

Once you’ve found the product that’s right for you, Loretta Ciraldo, MD, FAAD, a Miami-based board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Dr. Loretta skincare, advises applying moisturizer twice a day unless it contains sun-sensitizing ingredients like retinol.

With this in mind, keep scrolling to shop 12 dermatologist-approved moisturizers for oily skin. There’s one for every budget and skin concern.