I Have Insanely Chapped Lips—These Are the 9 Best Lip Scrubs to Get Rid of Dry Flakes
Simply buff, rinse, and repeat for silky-smooth lips.
If you’ve ever tried to slather on lipstick or lip gloss over chapped, flaking lips, you’ll know that it’s a virtually impossible and highly unpleasant task. Healthy, moisturized lips are key to applying any lip product, and even if you go makeup-free, there’s nothing worse than the feeling of lingering dead skin. Unfortunately, I was cursed with eternally chapped lips. And this is coming from the biggest lip balm addict in the world—even smearing on layers of Vaseline can’t keep my flaking at bay for more than a few hours. Enter lip scrubs: tiny lip exfoliators that buff away dead skin and replenish your lips with moisturizing ingredients like fruit seeds and shea butters. These little guys are the best way to banish rough textures and eliminate the temptation to lick your lips every other minute. After trying countless options on the market in my quest to achieve soft, smooth lips, here are my favorite lip scrubs.
1
Don’t be fooled by the sweet in its name; even the roughest dry lips are no match for this conditioning scrub. Brown sugar crystals buff away dead skin cells while shea butter and jojoba oil lock in moisture for the rest of the day.
To buy: $24; sephora.com.
2
Stacked on top of each other for convenient packaging, this duo pot has everything you need to exfoliate and hydrate your parched pout. Twist off the top of the pot for a gentle, sugar-based exfoliator, and then unscrew the bottom to find a creamy, fragrance-free lip balm made with the brand’s iconic pawpaw plant.
To buy: $10; ulta.com.
3
Your favorite drugstore lip balm brand doesn’t disappoint with its lip scrub counterpart. This exfoliating and conditioning combo with 100 percent natural ingredients is infused with teeny, tiny grains of honey crystals to polish your lips. Meanwhile, smoothing beeswax works behind the scenes to add a creamy coating that melts into your skin instantly.
To buy: $11; target.com.
4
This newly launched scrub from Crabtree & Evelyn is a delicious, exfoliating lip experience. The rich and creamy formula is made with rosehip oil and finely milled sugars for its antioxidant properties and gentle buffing powers.
To buy: $18; crabtree-evelyn.com.
5
This chic tube looks like a lipstick, but it’s actually a lip scrub. Aside from its clever packaging, it’s also unique in that you don’t need to rinse. The tiny grains of sugar magically melt into a balm as you work in the formula, leaving behind softer lips and a naturally glossy sheen (no water needed!).
To buy: $34; sephora.com.
6
Pair your morning cup of joe with this coffee-flavored sugar lip scrub that buffs away dry flakes in a few swipes. There’s a ton of star ingredients packed in the formula: jojoba wax and sugar granules to gently exfoliate lips, and cocoa butter and abyssinian oil to nourish and lock in moisture.
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
7
The perfect prep step before lipstick, Tarte’s pre-lipstick application is formulated with suspended raw sugar granules that microexfoliate and buff away dead skin. But that’s not all—it’s also loaded with a whole lot of fatty acids and vitamin C to smooth and brighten your lips.
To buy: $16; ulta.com.
8
Trust: Your lips will drink in the moisturizing goodness packed into this adorable container. The balm-scrub hybrid treats and hydrates your lips simultaneously with a fusion of the most moisturizing plant seed oils. Plus, it smells like delicious peaches (although we advise against eating it).
To buy: $18; sephora.com.
9
Featuring a dual-ended bullet with a hydrating tinted oil on one end and a gently effective scrub on the other, this dynamic duo has everything you need to revive and spruce up your lips. Use the exfoliating side to get that smooth base and follow up with the tinted hydrating oil formulated with pomegranate and raspberry oils to soften lips and inject a hint of tint.
To buy: $24; qvc.com.