10 Best Korean Skincare Products of All Time, According to a Korean-American Beauty Editor

1 Best Korean Lip Mask: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

From eating to talking, your lips go through a lot. Give them some overnight love with a sleeping mask. Solid in the jar, this moisturizing formula melts into a thick, buttery texture when applied on lips. Its proprietary Moisture Wrap technology is made with hyaluronic acid and minerals that are time-released as you sleep, while also forming a protective film over lips to ensure those ingredients stay locked in. We don't recommend eating it, but all the flavors are utterly scrumptious (might I suggest the limited-edition peach iced tea?).