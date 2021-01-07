We Tested Dozens of Hand Sanitizers—These Are the 6 Best

We learned a lot of lessons this past year: how to make a sourdough loaf, how to successfully (OK, not so successfully) color our hair at home, and maybe even a few TikTok moves. Arguably, one of the more important lessons we learned from 2020 was the importance of keeping our hands clean. After the COVID-19 outbreak, soaps and sanitizers became the season's hottest accessory. We spritzed, sprayed, and lathered every chance we could, leaving cracked and dry palms in our wake. After a little testing by Real Simple's beauty team, we learned it doesn't have to be this way. We discovered creamy soaps, quick drying lotions, and stylish (and effective) hand sanitizers. If you must leave your house, be sure to do so armed with one (or all!) of these picks. After all, it has been a hard year, don't your hands deserve a break?