Over 1,000 Amazon customers love this microdermabrasion face scrub by Era Organics for its ability to unclog blackheads and minimize the appearance of pores. The sugar scrub gently loosens dirt and dry skin, while the manuka honey works to nourish your skin cells. “Loved it from the first day. Gentle but very exfoliating, not much scent, but very pleasant. My skin felt smooth after the first use, and has continued to improve the texture,” said one reviewer. “I’ve been using in the morning on my face in the shower, then I apply moisturizer, and my makeup goes on easier with a better-finished look. I recommend this product, and I have tried many, this is a keeper.”

To buy: $17; amazon.com