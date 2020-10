When it comes to skincare routines, you probably already have a favorite moisturizer and eye cream that you reach for daily—but if you want to achieve soft and smooth skin, it’s also important to add a good face scrub into the mix. Not only do these exfoliating treatments work to remove dead, flaky skin, but they also allow serums and creams to penetrate even deeper, helping them work more effectively. The best part? You only have to use scrubs once or twice a week, so it won’t slow down your daily routine.Aside from making your skin look and feel smoother, most options provide additional skincare benefits as well—some work to soften fine lines and wrinkles, while others can hydrate and brighten your skin. Similar to most skincare products, though, the number of face scrubs on the market can feel overwhelming.So to help you cut through all the clutter, we’ve combed hundreds of options to find the face scrubs that customers say work the best. These top-rated scrubs not only boast countless five-star reviews, but they also have thousands of likes combined. Whether you’re looking for a deep exfoliation or an option that cleanses your skin at the same time, these are the best exfoliating face scrubs that customers say will leave your face feeling squeaky clean.