14 Face Scrubs That Work Wonders, According to Thousands of Beauty Fanatics
Aside from making your skin look and feel smoother, most options provide additional skincare benefits as well—some work to soften fine lines and wrinkles, while others can hydrate and brighten your skin. Similar to most skincare products, though, the number of face scrubs on the market can feel overwhelming.
So to help you cut through all the clutter, we’ve combed hundreds of options to find the face scrubs that customers say work the best. These top-rated scrubs not only boast countless five-star reviews, but they also have thousands of likes combined. Whether you’re looking for a deep exfoliation or an option that cleanses your skin at the same time, these are the best exfoliating face scrubs that customers say will leave your face feeling squeaky clean.
Best Sugar Face Scrub: Fresh Sugar Face Polish Exfoliator
With over 50,000 likes and 600 five-star reviews, this Fresh sugar scrub is one of the most popular face scrubs at Sephora. The two-in-one product can be used as both an exfoliator and a hydrating face mask. The brown sugar buffs away dry and dull skin, while the wild strawberries and grapeseed oil included in the formula work together to brighten and hydrate. In a clinical test, 97 percent of users reported improved skin texture and 94 percent said the exfoliator had decreased the number of rough patches.
To buy: $62; sephora.com.
Best Brightening Face Scrub: ACURE Brightening Facial Scrub
This facial scrub by ACURE has a coveted Amazon’s Choice recommendation thanks to over 1,600 customers giving it a perfect five-star rating. This popular scrub works to brighten skin while removing dirt, oil, and dead skin cells. What’s more, it’s also vegan, cruelty-free, and includes no sulfates or parabens. Many happy customers referred to the exfoliator as the “best scrub ever.”
To buy: $9; amazon.com.
Best Coffee Face Scrub: Nyakio Kenyan Coffee Face Polish
This creamy face scrub by Nyakio is enriched with Kenyan coffee to exfoliate, smooth, and soften skin at all once. It also features jojoba oil and shea butter for extra hydration as it exfoliates. One rave review said, “I'm not one to review products in store forums like this, but this face scrub has been so wonderful for my skin that I couldn't stop myself from wanting to share the amazing news. All it took was one application for me to fall in love. My skin was immediately noticeably smoother and softer without causing any dryness or skin damage.”
To buy: $32; ulta.com.
Best Refining Face Scrub: Dr. Brandt PoreDermabrasion Pore Perfecting Exfoliator
The Dr. Brandt PoreDermabrasion Exfoliator is a refining scrub that works to slough away dead skin and minimize the appearance of pores. The product blends professional-grade physical and chemical exfoliators into a creamy scrub that’s said to be super effective. After four weeks in a clinical assessment, 100 percent of users said they saw a significant improvement in their skin’s texture and 97 percent of users reported the product deep cleaned their pores.
To buy: $58; dermstore.com.
Best Gentle Face Scrub: Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Facial Scrub
Amazon customers love this facial scrub by Aveeno because it’s gentle enough for everyday use. The naturally-derived granules gently remove dead skin cells, while the scrub’s jojoba and castor oil work together to even out skin tone. “Fabulous product. I love how this left my skin so soft and with a natural glow. I also really liked how toned my skin is after just a couple days use,” raved one shopper. “There are so many items on the market and this Aveeno Positively radiant leaves my skin feeling fresh and renewed. Definitely a permanent addition to my skin regimen.”
To buy: $7; amazon.com.
Best Clarifying Face Scrub: SkinCeuticals Micro-Exfoliating Scrub
This micro-exfoliating scrub from SkinCeuticals decongests skin while purifying pores and brightening your complexion at the same time. Paraben and fragrance-free, the diatomaceous earth microbeads in the formula slough away dead skin cells, while the aloe vera smooths and softens skin. The beloved beauty product has a perfect five-star rating and over 140 reviews at Dermstore. Many customers called it their “new favorite face scrub.”
To buy: $30; dermstore.com.
Best Face Scrub for Acne: Olehenriksen Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub
Inspired by traditional Scandinavian spas, this dual-action scrub by Olehenriksen uses both warming and cooling ingredients to deep clean pores and loosen dead skin cells simultaneously. It can also absorb excess oils and leave your complexion looking smoother, softer, and more refreshed. One customer called it a “must have” before adding, “I can not express the difference this product has made in my complexion and breakouts. I have oily skin and using this twice a week keeps those issues at bay.”
To buy: $28; sephora.com.
Best Face Scrub for Dry Skin: L’Oreal Paris Pure Sugar Scrub
Looking for a sugar scrub that you can use on both your face and lips? Try this super affordable and highly-rated option by L’Oreal. It’s formulated with cocoa and three different types of sugars that work together to gently exfoliate and nourish skin, and has an impressive 4.2-star rating on Amazon. Many reviewers raved about how smooth their skin felt after using it.
To buy: $9; amazon.com.
Best Face Scrub for Oily Skin: Formula 10.0.6 One Smooth Operator Pore Clearing Face Scrub
This purifying scrub from Formula 10.0.6 uses pumice micro particles to buff away dead skin and oatmeal to draw out impurities. The deep-cleaning formula also features zinc to help control oil and prevent shiny skin. Ulta customers are big fans of this scrub, with 96 percent of shoppers saying they would recommend it to their friends and family.
To buy: $7; ulta.com.
Best Deep Cleaning Face Scrub: Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Celebrity skincare guru Kate Somerville formulated this face scrub with natural exfoliants to deep clean pores, along with lactic acid and fruit enzymes that work together to give you a glowing complexion. The scrub not only removes dead skin cells, but also helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. A full five-ounce bottle from this luxury skincare brand is $175, but you can also opt for a .5-ounce sample size for just $24 if you want to give it a try.
To buy: $24-$175; nordstrom.com.
Best Face Scrub for Clogged Pores: Era Organics Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub
Over 1,000 Amazon customers love this microdermabrasion face scrub by Era Organics for its ability to unclog blackheads and minimize the appearance of pores. The sugar scrub gently loosens dirt and dry skin, while the manuka honey works to nourish your skin cells. “Loved it from the first day. Gentle but very exfoliating, not much scent, but very pleasant. My skin felt smooth after the first use, and has continued to improve the texture,” said one reviewer. “I’ve been using in the morning on my face in the shower, then I apply moisturizer, and my makeup goes on easier with a better-finished look. I recommend this product, and I have tried many, this is a keeper.”
To buy: $17; amazon.com
Best Natural Face Scrub: Burt’s Bees Peach & Willow Bark Deep Pore Scrub
If you’re in the market for a face scrub made with natural ingredients, try this option from Burt’s Bees. It’s infused with willow bark—a natural source of salicylic acid—to help remove dirt and excess oil, while the peach stone gently exfoliates and buffs away dead skin cells. Over 550 Ulta customers gave the scrub a 4.2-star rating, and 86 percent of them said they would recommend it to others.
To buy: $10; ulta.com.
Best Exfoliating Face Scrub: Clinique Exfoliating Scrub
With over 20,000 likes and 1,000 positive reviews on Sephora, this exfoliator from Clinique is one of the most beloved scrubs around. It works to de-flake skin, unclog pores, and visibly soften fine lines and wrinkles, helping you achieve a clearer and more refreshed complexion. One satisfied customer called it the “holy grail,” before adding, “The best exfoliator I have used to date, and no matter how much I change my skin care routine, I can never find anything that compares to this. When I feel a blemish coming out I do an exfoliation with this in the evening and in the morning I feel like my skin looks so much better!”
To buy: $23; sephora.com.
Best Face Scrub for Blackheads: M3 Naturals Activated Charcoal Scrub
This exfoliating face scrub by M2 Naturals boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon, and rightfully so—it’s specially formulated with activated charcoal, collagen, and sea salts to detoxify and rejuvenate skin. The deep cleaning product also helps get rid of blackheads and minimize the appearance of pores. “After purchasing this scrub, I threw away all other face scrubs and cleaning products I had in my bathroom because they became useless compared to this top-notch product,” said one rave reviewer. “Unlike other face scrubs, this activated charcoal doesn't dry out my skin after use, but makes it smooth and hydrated so there is no need for a moisturizer.”
To buy: $23; amazon.com.