We Tried Dozens of Redness-Relieving Products—These Are the 10 That Actually Work

There’s no shortage of things that can cause unwanted facial redness. Blemishes often come first to mind—those red, inflamed, even painful pimples. More widespread flushing might be a result of skin irritation, which again, can be caused by any number of factors. Everything from using too much of a powerful skincare ingredient (we’re looking at you, retinol) to over-exfoliating to even something as simple as cold, dry weather can leave you red in the face. And then there are the more chronic conditions—rosacea, eczema—that result in more of a perma-flush. It’s undoubtedly important to get to the bottom of what’s causing the redness and address the root issue, but, while you figure that out, it’s nice to be able to reach for a product that can help tamp down flushing, fast. Here, 10 skin-calming, redness-relieving products that do exactly that.