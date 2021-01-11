30 Life-Changing Beauty Buys Our Editors Obsessed Over in 2020

Tara Gonzalez, Fashion eCommerce Writer: Considering this year has already emotionally drained me, one of my New Year's eve resolutions is to look as glowy as possible. Ilia's liquid light serum highlighter does just that and it without a doubt lives up to its name. I apply a little bit of it at the top of my cheekbones and I instantly light up—literally—and suddenly look like I've slept 10 hours (I most likely haven't) and am having the best day (I'm usually not because 2020/2021). It's become my go-to product and I love that it gives me this natural beautiful shine. Not to mention the way it illuminates my cheekbones makes them look like Bella Hadid's.