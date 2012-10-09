The Best Dark Spot Correctors

By Real Simple
Updated March 19, 2015
Fade dark spots on your skin with these powerful products.
Specific Beauty Skin Brightening Serum

A mix of licorice, antioxidants, and retinol brightens the skin.

To buy: $30, drugstore.com.

Learn what cause sun spots and other dark spots.

L’Oréal Paris Youth Code Dark Spot Correcting & Illuminating Serum Corrector

The gentle, lightweight formula goes on smoothly, with no greasy feeling.

To buy: $18, amazon.com.

Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Bright Skin Tone Correcting Serum

A blend of essential oils and the naturally soothing Rosa Roxburghii complex works to lighten discolorations.

To buy: $67, amazon.com.

Dr. LeWinn by Kinerase Perfecting Skin Tone Serum XK

Apply this serum daily before your moisturizer to brighten skin and help prevent wrinkles and other signs of aging.

To buy: $63, amazon.com.

SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF Gel

This long-lasting serum promises to not only give your skin high-powered protection against harmful free radicals but to also stimulate collagen synthesis for a more youthful look.

To buy: $162, dermstore.com.

