The Best Dark Spot Correctors
Fade dark spots on your skin with these powerful products.
Specific Beauty Skin Brightening Serum
A mix of licorice, antioxidants, and retinol brightens the skin.
To buy: $30, drugstore.com.
L’Oréal Paris Youth Code Dark Spot Correcting & Illuminating Serum Corrector
The gentle, lightweight formula goes on smoothly, with no greasy feeling.
To buy: $18, amazon.com.
Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Bright Skin Tone Correcting Serum
A blend of essential oils and the naturally soothing Rosa Roxburghii complex works to lighten discolorations.
To buy: $67, amazon.com.
Dr. LeWinn by Kinerase Perfecting Skin Tone Serum XK
Apply this serum daily before your moisturizer to brighten skin and help prevent wrinkles and other signs of aging.
To buy: $63, amazon.com.
SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF Gel
This long-lasting serum promises to not only give your skin high-powered protection against harmful free radicals but to also stimulate collagen synthesis for a more youthful look.
To buy: $162, dermstore.com.