6 Cleansing Wipes for Every Skin Type

By Jenny Jin
Updated August 30, 2017
kohgendocosmetics.com
These wash-and-toss wipes do so much more than remove makeup. They kill germs, fight blemishes, and soften skin, too.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Gud Natural Cleansing Wipes

gudhappens.com

Great for a post-workout refresh, these fruit- and citrus-scented cloths wipe away sticky sweat and its accompanying odors.

To buy: $3 for 10, gudhappens.com.

Featured February 2015

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

CleanWell Natural Hand Sanitizing Wipes

birchbox.com

Formulated with a blend of natural antibacterial and essential oils, these towelettes kill up to 99.99 percent of cold and flu causing germs—sans any drying alcohol. In fact, they’re infused with moisturizing aloe vera to keep skin soft.

To buy: $4 for 10, birchbox.com.

3 of 6

Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel On-the-Go Facial Towelettes

walgreens.com

These individually wrapped wipes just might be the fastest, most cost effective way to control shine—and breakouts. Packed with witch hazel (a natural astringent) and aloe vera, and made from interlocking mesh cloths, they lift dirt and oil without drying out skin.

To buy: $4.50 for 20, drugstore.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Cleansing Pads

drugstore.com

Loaded with skin brightening soy extract, these double-sided pads are smooth on one side for wiping off dirt and makeup, and textured on the other to slough off dead skin cells.

To buy: $6 for 28, drugstore.com.

5 of 6

Tarte Fresh Eyes Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover Wipes

tartecosmetics.com

While an artfully applied cat eye or layers of smoky shadow look incredible, they can be a pain to remove. With nourishing maracuja oil, these moist minis gently whisk away all traces of makeup without any tugging or stinging.

To buy: $12 for 30, ulta.com.

6 of 6

Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths

kohgendocosmetics.com

If your skin reacts to everything you put on it, try these soothing cloths. Made from organic cotton and soaked with thermal spring water, they remove a full face of makeup, but glide gently over skin.

To buy: $13 for 10, sephora.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jenny Jin