6 Cleansing Wipes for Every Skin Type
Gud Natural Cleansing Wipes
Great for a post-workout refresh, these fruit- and citrus-scented cloths wipe away sticky sweat and its accompanying odors.
To buy: $3 for 10, gudhappens.com.
Featured February 2015
CleanWell Natural Hand Sanitizing Wipes
Formulated with a blend of natural antibacterial and essential oils, these towelettes kill up to 99.99 percent of cold and flu causing germs—sans any drying alcohol. In fact, they’re infused with moisturizing aloe vera to keep skin soft.
To buy: $4 for 10, birchbox.com.
Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel On-the-Go Facial Towelettes
These individually wrapped wipes just might be the fastest, most cost effective way to control shine—and breakouts. Packed with witch hazel (a natural astringent) and aloe vera, and made from interlocking mesh cloths, they lift dirt and oil without drying out skin.
To buy: $4.50 for 20, drugstore.com.
Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Cleansing Pads
Loaded with skin brightening soy extract, these double-sided pads are smooth on one side for wiping off dirt and makeup, and textured on the other to slough off dead skin cells.
To buy: $6 for 28, drugstore.com.
Tarte Fresh Eyes Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover Wipes
While an artfully applied cat eye or layers of smoky shadow look incredible, they can be a pain to remove. With nourishing maracuja oil, these moist minis gently whisk away all traces of makeup without any tugging or stinging.
To buy: $12 for 30, ulta.com.
Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths
If your skin reacts to everything you put on it, try these soothing cloths. Made from organic cotton and soaked with thermal spring water, they remove a full face of makeup, but glide gently over skin.
To buy: $13 for 10, sephora.com.
