Style Skincare The 9 Best Chapped Lip Treatments of 2022 The Jack Black Shea Butter & Vitamin E balm is our top pick for its nourishing formula and low price. By Brittany Loggins Brittany Loggins Instagram Twitter Website Brittany Loggins is a freelance contributor writing about relationships, mental health, travel hacks, and more for Real Simple. She's spent seven years studying and working in journalism and was previously on-staff at both Today.com and CBSNews.com, where she covered news, interviewed doctors about mental health, and wrote human interest stories about amazing people changing their communities. She also spent all of 2019 traveling around to 21 different cities, which left her with a wealth of travel advice that can hopefully make your life easier. As a proud University of Georgia graduate, she still supports the Bulldogs every chance she gets. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: amazon.com Whether you're a fan of glosses, balms, or oils, one thing is for sure: No one wants dry, chapped lips. To find the best treatments for chapped lips we looked at different ingredients, formulations, and uses. We also spoke with Dr. Amanda Doyle, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York City's Russak Dermatology Clinic, to learn more about the causes of chapped lips and the ways to prevent them. Doyle points out that while chapped lips can be due to dry or cold weather, excessive licking and makeup products can also create irritation. Healing them may take a little time. "If you get a good humidifier and apply a healing ointment, chapped lips can heal nicely within a week or two," says Doyle. "I also recommend that my patients avoid salty foods since exposure to these items can delay healing." Doyle notes that if your lips aren't healed within a couple of weeks, you should visit your dermatologist's office. She also recommends a product with SPF for extra protection. Our top choice for the best chapped lip treatment is the Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm, which is effective, budget-friendly, and contains moisturizing ingredients, as well as SPF. Here, the best chapped lip treatments to get you through the winter and beyond. Our Top Picks Best Overall Chapped Lip Treatment: Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm Best Budget Chapped Lip Treatment: O'Keeffe's Unscented Lip Repair Lip Balm Best Natural Chapped Lip Treatment: Biossance Squalane+ Rose Vegan Lip Balm Best Balm for Chapped Lips: Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Best Mask for Chapped Lips: Then I Met You Honeydew Lip Mask Best Oil for Chapped Lips: Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss Best Scrub for Chapped Lips: Handmade Heroes Cocolicious Luscious Lip Scrub Best Tinted Chapped Lip Treatment: ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm Best Chapped Lip Treatment With SPF: Supergoop! Lipscreen Shine SPF 40 Best Overall Chapped Lip Treatment: Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm amazon.com View at Amazon Also available at Sephora and Ulta. Who it's for: People who want a thick balm that locks in moisture and provides sun protection. Who it isn't for: People who want a thin, lightweight formula. In addition to being packed with moisturizing ingredients, this lip balm contains SPF 25 for sun protection throughout the day. The Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm acts as an emollient, creating an invisible film over the lips to ensure the moisture is locked in. The formula includes shea butter and avocado, which are thick, rich ingredients that will leave your lips feeling soft and supple. For protection from oxidative damage, the balm also contains vitamin E and green tea extract—both of which are powerful antioxidants that work to protect your skin from free radicals from sun exposure. It comes in a convenient tube you can toss into any purse or bag. Because this balm is an affordable pick, you can grab multiple to keep in each bag so you never have to go without it. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Shea butter, avocado, vitamin E Formulation: Balm Size: 0.25 ounces SPF: 25 Price at time of publish: $8 Best Budget Chapped Lip Treatment: O'Keeffe's Unscented Lip Repair Lip Balm amazon.com View at Amazon Also available at Walgreens. Who it's for: People with cracked, irritated lips who want an effective treatment on a budget. Who it isn't for: People who want sun protection in their lip treatment. This soothing formula provides your lips with immediate relief, and it's also super gentle, so you don't have to worry about burning or stinging. It comes in a traditional tube and is available in a pack of two—so go ahead and stock up. This balm offers all-day hydration—and it holds up to that claim. The formula contains seven moisturizing ingredients, including beeswax, shea butter, and dimethicone, a silicone-based polymer that protects and moisturizes the skin by acting as an invisible barrier. O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Lip Balm is also unscented, making it an ideal option for people with sensitive skin who hope to avoid further irritation. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Dimethicone, shea butter, beeswax Formulation: Stick Size: 0.15 ounces each SPF: None Price at time of publish: $9 for 2-pack Best Natural Chapped Lip Treatment: Biossance Squalane+ Rose Vegan Lip Balm sephora.com View at Sephora Also available at Biossance. Who it's for: People who want a nourishing overnight balm that's EWG-verified. Who it isn't for: People who want a subtler balm. The Biossance Squalane+ Vegan Lip Balm is fragrance-free and contains wakame algae, which acts as a natural plumper that won't leave you with the unpleasant tingling sensation that some plumpers tend to have. The formula contains squalane and hyaluronic acid, a moisturizing powerhouse that penetrates the skin barrier to leave your lips feeling soothed. To lock in moisture, this balm features rose wax, which is a vegan alternative to beeswax that acts as a vehicle for moisturizing ingredients. Perhaps the best aspect of this balm is that it works to restore plumpness over time, so the overall health of your lips improves. It adds a decent amount of shine to the lips and has a slightly thicker texture that may make it better suited to at-home or nighttime use. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Squalane, hyaluronic acid, ceramides Formulation: Balm Size: 0.52 ounces SPF: None Price at time of publish: $14 RELATED: 9 Best Tinted Lip Balms for Maximum Hydration and Color Best Balm for Chapped Lips: Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm sephora.com View at Sephora Also available at Summer Fridays. Who it's for: People who want a versatile treatment that can be used as a balm during the day and a mask at night. Who it isn't for: People looking for a more affordable lip treatment. Not only is this product vegan, but it's also packed with some seriously moisturizing ingredients. In addition to shea butter, an emollient ingredient that can reduce irritation, it also contains murumuru seed butter—both of which act as anti-inflammatory ingredients that will soothe the skin and lock in moisture. The brand uses vegan waxes rather than beeswax, which create an added shine without feeling greasy or heavy. Because of its sheen, it can also act as a nourishing, glossy layer over lipstick or lip liner. That said, it's thick enough to be a lip mask that you apply before bed for nourished, soft lips in the morning. While it is pricier than some other options on this list, its nourishing properties and ability to be worn as a gloss or a mask make it a worthy investment. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Shea butter, murumuru seed butter Formulation: Balm Size: 0.5 ounces SPF: None Price at time of publish: $23 Best Mask for Chapped Lips: Then I Met You Honeydew Lip Mask thenimetyou.com View at Soko Glam Also available at Then I Met You. Who it's for: People who want a mask that doesn't need to be applied with fingers. Who it isn't for: People who want a matte or subtle balm without shine. This moisturizing lip mask contains standout ingredients like honeydew, which provides natural antioxidants and vitamins, and lactic acid. It looks beautiful when worn as a gloss and can also be used as a lip mask at night. The Honey Dew Lip Mask contains naturally-derived squalane, which is super moisturizing and helps to restore the skin's elasticity, and honey for moisture retention. Honey is also a natural humectant (meaning it holds moisture) and has antibacterial properties that make it ideal for people struggling with super chapped lips, abrasions, or breakouts. The tube features a silicone tip that lets you dispense the balm without actually touching it for a super easy (and hygiencic) application. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Honeydew, squalane, honey, lactic acid Formulation: Lightweight balm Size: 0.5 ounces SPF: None Price at time of publish: $22 Best Oil for Chapped Lips: Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss sephora.com View at Sephora Also available at Kosas and Nordstrom. Who it's for: People who want a little color and a lot of shine. Who it isn't for: People who want a treatment with a thick consistency. Lip oils are lightweight and create a juicy, supple lip while locking in moisture. An oil is also a great option if you want to avoid the thick or sticky texture of some other lip balm formulas. This treatment gloss from Kosas is available in seven colors that provide a subtle tint of color, as well as a clear option for neutral shine. It contains hyaluronic acid, which draws in and retains moisture, and peptides, which are amino acids that help your skin produce anti-aging proteins like collagen and elastin. Peptides are ideal for long-term use, as they promote youthful, bouncy skin. To create the veil-like consistency of lip oil, this formula includes primrose oil, which acts as an emollient to soften the skin and improve texture over time. Much like hyaluronic acid, evening primrose oil also draws in and retains moisture. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, peptides, evening primrose oil Formulation: Liquid Size: 0.15 ounces SPF: None Price at time of publish: $22 RELATED: Your Lips Are One of the First Areas to Show Signs of Aging—but These Serums Can Help Best Scrub for Chapped Lips: Handmade Heroes Cocolicious Luscious Lip Scrub amazon.com View at Amazon Who it's for: People who need to gently slough away dead, peeling skin on their lips. Who it isn't for: People with wounds, cuts, or broken skin on their lips. This little vegan scrub uses sugar as the physical exfoliant that sloughs away dead skin as you gently rub it on your lips. It also contains sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, avocado oil, and olive oil emulsifier to ensure that the sugar glides across your skin as gently as possible. These oils also work to leave your skin feeling nourished and moisturized. The formula also includes sunflower lecithin, which is a moisturizing emollient, as well as vitamin E, to leave your skin with an added boost of antioxidants. The formula uses glycerine to deliver these ingredients and to create a lightweight film over the lips. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Sugar, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, avocado oil, coconut Formulation: Scrub Size: 1.23 ounces SPF: None Price at time of publish: $10 RELATED: I Have Insanely Chapped Lips—These Are the 9 Best Lip Scrubs to Get Rid of Dry Flakes Best Tinted Chapped Lip Treatment: ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm sephora.com View at Amazon Also available at Sephora, Dermstore, and Nordstrom. Who it's for: People who want a super moisturizing lipstick. Who it isn't for: People who want a tinted lip balm that lasts longer on the lips. This tinted lip balm is incredibly hydrating and offers great payoff that can be layered for a punch of color or glossed on for a slight flush. It's available in eight colors, including nudes, pinks, reds, and berry shades. The tube functions similarly to traditional lipstick in that it rolls up and can last for quite a while. The finish is natural, which gives it the appearance of a subtle lipstick. This product is cruelty-free and made with Salicornia, rosehip seed oil, and shea butter. Salicornia is a sea succulent known in the beauty world for its ability to regulate moisture levels in the deeper layers of the skin. Rosehip seed oil protects the skin from damage caused by free radicals and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Finally, shea butter comes in as a rich moisturizer that will leave your skin looking plump and nourished. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Salicornia, rosehip seed oil, shea butter Formulation: Balm Size: 0.15 ounces SPF: None Price at time of publish: $28 Best Chapped Lip Treatment With SPF: Supergoop! Lipscreen Shine SPF 40 supergoop.com View at Supergoop! Also available at Dermstore. Who it's for: People who dislike tacky formulas. Who it isn't for: People who want a nighttime formula. While it may look like a squeezable tube, the Supergoop! Lipscreen actually features a handy gloss wand to layer it over your lipstick or apply it easily on the go. The lip balm offers SPF 40 to protect and nourish your lips simultaneously. The formula is made to leave your lips healthier than they were before, with antioxidants like grape seed extract, which helps with cell turnover and increased elasticity. Sunflower oil, sesame oil, shea butter, and coconut form a protective, moisturizing barrier over your lips. All of these nourishing ingredients create a light, beachy scent that you'll want to use year-round. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Grape seed extract, sunflower seed oil, kelp extract Formulation: Non-sticky balm Size: 0.34 ounces SPF: 40 Price at time of publish: $22 RELATED: 15 Best Sunscreens for Your Face, According to Thousands of Customers Final Verdict Overall, we recommend the Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm, which stands out for its highly moisturizing formula and budget-friendly price. Plus, it contains SPF for extra sun protection, making it a versatile choice for both day and night. How to Shop for Chapped Lip Treatments Like a Pro Ingredients When it comes to lip balms, you'll want to make sure you're picking a product that contains both humectants and occlusives. Humectants (like hyaluronic acid and glycerin) provide immediate moisture, while occlusives (like oils) seal in moisture. If a product only has humectants but lacks an occlusive, then all that added moisture will quickly evaporate, leaving you with dry skin again. Look for ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, honey, and various types of oils (like avocado, jojoba, coconut, and rosehip). Other common ingredients are lanolin and petroleum, but some people like to avoid one or both—lanolin is a wax secreted by the sebaceous glands of sheep and can cause allergic reactions in some people, while petroleum comes with environmental concerns. Always avoid ingredients like peppermint oil, alcohol, and artificial fragrance, as they can dry and irritate your lips further. Formulation The formula you choose can be based on your preferences, and you can opt between different balms, glosses, or oils. A thicker option like a balm might be best if you're using it before bedtime, although you can use it during the day too by applying a lighter layer. Glosses and oils are best for daytime, as they make your lips look plump as well as moisturized. Questions You Might Ask What causes chapped lips? Dr. Doyle explains that chapped lips can be caused by "licking the lips or irritation from makeup products, as well as dry and cool weather." How do you prevent chapped lips? Avoid licking your lips when they're dry, and apply a nourishing lip balm multiple times daily. SPF also helps as it protects your lips from being dried out and irritated by sun exposure. Another trick? Get a humidifier, which will increase the humidity in your home. You can even get desktop humidifiers for your desk while you work. How long does it take to heal chapped lips? Dr. Doyle says that with a humidifier and regular lip balm application, dry lips can heal in about two weeks. "If the chapped lips don't heal after trying these conservative measures, it's a good idea to get an evaluation with a board-certified dermatologist to make sure it's not an allergy or a concerning lesion that requires other treatment," says Doyle. Take Our Word for It This article was written by Brittany Loggins, a freelance writer who covers beauty, lifestyle, and travel content. To write this article, she evaluated dozens of chapped lip treatments, including balms, oils, and masks, and selected the best options based on ingredients and usage. She also spoke with Dr. Amanda Doyle, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York City's Russak Dermatology Clinic, to learn more about the causes of chapped lips and the ways to prevent them. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit