The 9 Best Chapped Lip Treatments of 2022

Here, the best chapped lip treatments to get you through the winter and beyond.

Doyle notes that if your lips aren't healed within a couple of weeks, you should visit your dermatologist's office. She also recommends a product with SPF for extra protection. Our top choice for the best chapped lip treatment is the Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm , which is effective, budget-friendly, and contains moisturizing ingredients, as well as SPF.

"If you get a good humidifier and apply a healing ointment, chapped lips can heal nicely within a week or two," says Doyle. "I also recommend that my patients avoid salty foods since exposure to these items can delay healing."

Whether you're a fan of glosses, balms, or oils , one thing is for sure: No one wants dry, chapped lips. To find the best treatments for chapped lips we looked at different ingredients, formulations, and uses. We also spoke with Dr. Amanda Doyle , M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York City's Russak Dermatology Clinic, to learn more about the causes of chapped lips and the ways to prevent them. Doyle points out that while chapped lips can be due to dry or cold weather , excessive licking and makeup products can also create irritation. Healing them may take a little time.

Best Overall Chapped Lip Treatment: Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm amazon.com View at Amazon Also available at Sephora and Ulta. Who it's for: People who want a thick balm that locks in moisture and provides sun protection. Who it isn't for: People who want a thin, lightweight formula. In addition to being packed with moisturizing ingredients, this lip balm contains SPF 25 for sun protection throughout the day. The Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm acts as an emollient, creating an invisible film over the lips to ensure the moisture is locked in. The formula includes shea butter and avocado, which are thick, rich ingredients that will leave your lips feeling soft and supple. For protection from oxidative damage, the balm also contains vitamin E and green tea extract—both of which are powerful antioxidants that work to protect your skin from free radicals from sun exposure. It comes in a convenient tube you can toss into any purse or bag. Because this balm is an affordable pick, you can grab multiple to keep in each bag so you never have to go without it. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Shea butter, avocado, vitamin E

Best Budget Chapped Lip Treatment: O'Keeffe's Unscented Lip Repair Lip Balm amazon.com View at Amazon Also available at Walgreens. Who it's for: People with cracked, irritated lips who want an effective treatment on a budget. Who it isn't for: People who want sun protection in their lip treatment. This soothing formula provides your lips with immediate relief, and it's also super gentle, so you don't have to worry about burning or stinging. It comes in a traditional tube and is available in a pack of two—so go ahead and stock up. This balm offers all-day hydration—and it holds up to that claim. The formula contains seven moisturizing ingredients, including beeswax, shea butter, and dimethicone, a silicone-based polymer that protects and moisturizes the skin by acting as an invisible barrier. O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Lip Balm is also unscented, making it an ideal option for people with sensitive skin who hope to avoid further irritation. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Dimethicone, shea butter, beeswax

Best Natural Chapped Lip Treatment: Biossance Squalane+ Rose Vegan Lip Balm sephora.com View at Sephora Also available at Biossance. Who it's for: People who want a nourishing overnight balm that's EWG-verified. Who it isn't for: People who want a subtler balm. The Biossance Squalane+ Vegan Lip Balm is fragrance-free and contains wakame algae, which acts as a natural plumper that won't leave you with the unpleasant tingling sensation that some plumpers tend to have. The formula contains squalane and hyaluronic acid, a moisturizing powerhouse that penetrates the skin barrier to leave your lips feeling soothed. To lock in moisture, this balm features rose wax, which is a vegan alternative to beeswax that acts as a vehicle for moisturizing ingredients. Perhaps the best aspect of this balm is that it works to restore plumpness over time, so the overall health of your lips improves. It adds a decent amount of shine to the lips and has a slightly thicker texture that may make it better suited to at-home or nighttime use. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Squalane, hyaluronic acid, ceramides

0.52 ounces SPF: None Price at time of publish: $14

Best Balm for Chapped Lips: Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm sephora.com View at Sephora Also available at Summer Fridays. Who it's for: People who want a versatile treatment that can be used as a balm during the day and a mask at night. Who it isn't for: People looking for a more affordable lip treatment. Not only is this product vegan, but it's also packed with some seriously moisturizing ingredients. In addition to shea butter, an emollient ingredient that can reduce irritation, it also contains murumuru seed butter—both of which act as anti-inflammatory ingredients that will soothe the skin and lock in moisture. The brand uses vegan waxes rather than beeswax, which create an added shine without feeling greasy or heavy. Because of its sheen, it can also act as a nourishing, glossy layer over lipstick or lip liner. That said, it's thick enough to be a lip mask that you apply before bed for nourished, soft lips in the morning. While it is pricier than some other options on this list, its nourishing properties and ability to be worn as a gloss or a mask make it a worthy investment. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Shea butter, murumuru seed butter

Best Mask for Chapped Lips: Then I Met You Honeydew Lip Mask thenimetyou.com View at Soko Glam Also available at Then I Met You. Who it's for: People who want a mask that doesn't need to be applied with fingers. Who it isn't for: People who want a matte or subtle balm without shine. This moisturizing lip mask contains standout ingredients like honeydew, which provides natural antioxidants and vitamins, and lactic acid. It looks beautiful when worn as a gloss and can also be used as a lip mask at night. The Honey Dew Lip Mask contains naturally-derived squalane, which is super moisturizing and helps to restore the skin's elasticity, and honey for moisture retention. Honey is also a natural humectant (meaning it holds moisture) and has antibacterial properties that make it ideal for people struggling with super chapped lips, abrasions, or breakouts. The tube features a silicone tip that lets you dispense the balm without actually touching it for a super easy (and hygiencic) application. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Honeydew, squalane, honey, lactic acid

Best Oil for Chapped Lips: Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss sephora.com View at Sephora Also available at Kosas and Nordstrom. Who it's for: People who want a little color and a lot of shine. Who it isn't for: People who want a treatment with a thick consistency. Lip oils are lightweight and create a juicy, supple lip while locking in moisture. An oil is also a great option if you want to avoid the thick or sticky texture of some other lip balm formulas. This treatment gloss from Kosas is available in seven colors that provide a subtle tint of color, as well as a clear option for neutral shine. It contains hyaluronic acid, which draws in and retains moisture, and peptides, which are amino acids that help your skin produce anti-aging proteins like collagen and elastin. Peptides are ideal for long-term use, as they promote youthful, bouncy skin. To create the veil-like consistency of lip oil, this formula includes primrose oil, which acts as an emollient to soften the skin and improve texture over time. Much like hyaluronic acid, evening primrose oil also draws in and retains moisture. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, peptides, evening primrose oil

0.15 ounces SPF: None Price at time of publish: $22

Best Scrub for Chapped Lips: Handmade Heroes Cocolicious Luscious Lip Scrub amazon.com View at Amazon Who it's for: People who need to gently slough away dead, peeling skin on their lips. Who it isn't for: People with wounds, cuts, or broken skin on their lips. This little vegan scrub uses sugar as the physical exfoliant that sloughs away dead skin as you gently rub it on your lips. It also contains sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, avocado oil, and olive oil emulsifier to ensure that the sugar glides across your skin as gently as possible. These oils also work to leave your skin feeling nourished and moisturized. The formula also includes sunflower lecithin, which is a moisturizing emollient, as well as vitamin E, to leave your skin with an added boost of antioxidants. The formula uses glycerine to deliver these ingredients and to create a lightweight film over the lips. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Sugar, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, avocado oil, coconut

1.23 ounces SPF: None Price at time of publish: $10

Best Tinted Chapped Lip Treatment: ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm sephora.com View at Amazon Also available at Sephora, Dermstore, and Nordstrom. Who it's for: People who want a super moisturizing lipstick. Who it isn't for: People who want a tinted lip balm that lasts longer on the lips. This tinted lip balm is incredibly hydrating and offers great payoff that can be layered for a punch of color or glossed on for a slight flush. It's available in eight colors, including nudes, pinks, reds, and berry shades. The tube functions similarly to traditional lipstick in that it rolls up and can last for quite a while. The finish is natural, which gives it the appearance of a subtle lipstick. This product is cruelty-free and made with Salicornia, rosehip seed oil, and shea butter. Salicornia is a sea succulent known in the beauty world for its ability to regulate moisture levels in the deeper layers of the skin. Rosehip seed oil protects the skin from damage caused by free radicals and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Finally, shea butter comes in as a rich moisturizer that will leave your skin looking plump and nourished. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Salicornia, rosehip seed oil, shea butter

