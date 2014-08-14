6 Best Bronzer Picks
sephora.com
Let these new products bring you a sun-kissed glow from head to toe, even if you’re stuck indoors.
Tarte Maracuja Bronzing Serum
sephora.com
Firm, brighten, and even out skin tone with a tinted face serum.
To buy: $47, sephora.com.
NYC New York Color Sun 'n' Bronze Bronzing Powder in Fire Island Tan
newyorkcolor.com
Blush and bronzer in one: This prismatic palette goes on soft and subtle.
To buy: $5, newyorkcolor.com.
Givenchy Croisière Jumbo Powder
barneys.com
Dust cheekbones and shoulders with gold-flecked powder for movie-starlet radiance.
To buy: $66, barneys.com.
Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse OR
us.nuxe.com
Use this multipurpose oil to make legs glisten and hair glossy.
To buy: $58, us.nuxe.com.
Diorskin Nude Tan Prime & Bronze
dior.com
This self-tanning primer provides a smooth canvas for makeup and adds a little bit of color day by day for a nice, gradual glow.
To buy: $42, nordstrom.com.
Josie Maran Coconut Watercolor Eyeshadow in Rio de Rose Gold
sephora.com
Dab hydrating liquid eye shadow on lids for a summery glimmer of rose gold.
To buy: $18, josiemarancosmetics.com.
