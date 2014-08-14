6 Best Bronzer Picks

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
sephora.com
Let these new products bring you a sun-kissed glow from head to toe, even if you’re stuck indoors.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Tarte Maracuja Bronzing Serum

sephora.com

Firm, brighten, and even out skin tone with a tinted face serum.

To buy: $47, sephora.com.

Featured August 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

NYC New York Color Sun 'n' Bronze Bronzing Powder in Fire Island Tan

newyorkcolor.com

Blush and bronzer in one: This prismatic palette goes on soft and subtle.

To buy: $5, newyorkcolor.com.

3 of 6

Givenchy Croisière Jumbo Powder

barneys.com

Dust cheekbones and shoulders with gold-flecked powder for movie-starlet radiance.

To buy: $66, barneys.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse OR

us.nuxe.com

Use this multipurpose oil to make legs glisten and hair glossy.

To buy: $58, us.nuxe.com.

5 of 6

Diorskin Nude Tan Prime & Bronze

dior.com

This self-tanning primer provides a smooth canvas for makeup and adds a little bit of color day by day for a nice, gradual glow.

To buy: $42, nordstrom.com.

6 of 6

Josie Maran Coconut Watercolor Eyeshadow in Rio de Rose Gold

sephora.com

Dab hydrating liquid eye shadow on lids for a summery glimmer of rose gold.

To buy: $18, josiemarancosmetics.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Yolanda Wikiel