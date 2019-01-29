The Best Beauty Products to Buy in February, According to Our Beauty Editor

Get petal-soft skin, plus seven other beauty buys to simplify your routine.

By Lisa DeSantis
Updated January 28, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Courtesy of manufacturer

1

Tulips have a superpower: They can hold their weight in water. So it stands to reason that tulip complex is the key ingredient in this skin-quenching ointment-to-serum formula. Use it on your face or apply to dry spots on hands and elbows.

To buy: $65; bloomeffects.com.

Credit: Courtesy of manufacturer

2

The elegant little dispenser adds some much-needed glamour to flossing. The string is marked so you can cut the dentist-recommended 18 inches without guesswork. Bonus: Choose from a selection of cool metallic colors.

To buy: $20; getquip.com.

Credit: Courtesy of manufacturer

3

Your skin’s cell turnover peaks at night—and this bouncy, moisture-boosting cream is right there to help it along, with skin-plumping hyaluronic acid and line-minimizing adenosine.

To buy: $54; ulta.com.

Credit: Courtesy of manufacturer

4

The smooth gradation of four ultra-flattering neutral shadows looks beautiful on lids, but the plastic-free compact really sold us.

To buy: $54; victoriabeckhambeauty.com.

Credit: Courtesy of manufacturer

5

Never rummage for your lip balm again! Stick this onto the back of your phone to always have the vitamin E salve handy.

To buy: $15; urbanoutfitters.com.

Credit: Courtesy of manufacturer

6

In the salon, a pricey lash lift treatment curls and volumizes what nature gave you. This tube does the same for a fraction of the cost.

To buy: $11; amazon.com.

Credit: Courtesy of manufacturer

7

This is the express route to repairing damaged hair: Shampoo, apply this liquid, and rinse after just eight seconds.

To buy: $9; amazon.com.

Credit: Peter Ardito

8

Pack this pod in your bag and it won’t be a problem when there’s no soap in the ladies’ room. Just slip out a leaf, add water, and let the antibacterial cleansing begin.

To buy: $1 for 35; shopmissa.com.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com