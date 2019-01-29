The Best Beauty Products to Buy in February, According to Our Beauty Editor
Get petal-soft skin, plus seven other beauty buys to simplify your routine.
Tulips have a superpower: They can hold their weight in water. So it stands to reason that tulip complex is the key ingredient in this skin-quenching ointment-to-serum formula. Use it on your face or apply to dry spots on hands and elbows.
To buy: $65; bloomeffects.com.
The elegant little dispenser adds some much-needed glamour to flossing. The string is marked so you can cut the dentist-recommended 18 inches without guesswork. Bonus: Choose from a selection of cool metallic colors.
To buy: $20; getquip.com.
Your skin’s cell turnover peaks at night—and this bouncy, moisture-boosting cream is right there to help it along, with skin-plumping hyaluronic acid and line-minimizing adenosine.
To buy: $54; ulta.com.
The smooth gradation of four ultra-flattering neutral shadows looks beautiful on lids, but the plastic-free compact really sold us.
To buy: $54; victoriabeckhambeauty.com.
Never rummage for your lip balm again! Stick this onto the back of your phone to always have the vitamin E salve handy.
To buy: $15; urbanoutfitters.com.
In the salon, a pricey lash lift treatment curls and volumizes what nature gave you. This tube does the same for a fraction of the cost.
To buy: $11; amazon.com.
This is the express route to repairing damaged hair: Shampoo, apply this liquid, and rinse after just eight seconds.
To buy: $9; amazon.com.
Pack this pod in your bag and it won’t be a problem when there’s no soap in the ladies’ room. Just slip out a leaf, add water, and let the antibacterial cleansing begin.
To buy: $1 for 35; shopmissa.com.