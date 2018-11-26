The Best Beauty Products to Buy in December, According to Our Beauty Director
The hottest finds to simplify your routine.
The holiday season is officially here, and the pressure to buy the perfect gift is on. Overflowing beauty shelves can amplify already stressful holiday shopping. Enter the perfect list of beauty must-haves to cut through the mass amounts of clutter. Whether you need to please the beauty guru on your list or you need to treat yourself before any family gatherings, our curated list of the newest, most innovative hair, body, and makeup must-haves are here to save time—and your sanity.
1
Determined to infuse some fun into styling products, Drew Barrymore spent three years designing six tools—including irons, dryers, and hot brushes—that are high-functioning (her hairstylist friends tested them), affordable, and cute. Peep those colorful cords!
2
Skincare, makeup, and SPF in one—dare we say we’ve found the most elegant mineral formula yet? This oil-free, antioxidizing tint comes in 15 shades.
3
This bursts into a yummy liquid texture on the skin to calm, smooth, and hydrate. The recyclable pump is a plus.
4
Hate hand cream? Meet this fast-absorbing alternative that leaves your mitts supple, thanks to skin-sloughing alpha hydroxy acids. It tidies up cuticles too.
5
For relief from cold sores, slick on the minty Fixer. A natural, mint extract bestows your lips with a yummy flavor and instant cooling relief.
6
Prevent that flurry of flakes as you peel off your tights with this gel-to-oil moisturizer that drenches skin sans gooeyness.
7
When you have eczema, acne, sunburns, or poison ivy, this 1 percent hydrocortisone anti-itch cream with aloe and vitamin E calms irritation.
8
These potent serum-moisturizer hybrids pair superfoods with dermatological ingredients to plump, brighten, and refine.