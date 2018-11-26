The Best Beauty Products to Buy in December, According to Our Beauty Director

The holiday season is officially here, and the pressure to buy the perfect gift is on. Overflowing beauty shelves can amplify already stressful holiday shopping. Enter the perfect list of beauty must-haves to cut through the mass amounts of clutter. Whether you need to please the beauty guru on your list or you need to treat yourself before any family gatherings, our curated list of the newest, most innovative hair, body, and makeup must-haves are here to save time—and your sanity.