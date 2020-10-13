The 50 Best Beauty Deals to Shop From Amazon Prime Day—Including Best-Selling Serums and Mascaras

When it comes to beauty products, the items with the best ratings from customers tend to be on the pricier side. If there are a few things you’ve been dying to try but couldn’t justify the cost—you’re in luck! Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicked off today, and prices have been slashed on thousands of top-rated beauty products.
For the next two days, you can shop everything from Kate Somerville cleansers to Elemis face creams at a major markdown. You can also score this StriVectin neck cream at a 30 percent discount, this popular hair straightener for only $25, and this top-rated eyelash serum for $20 off.
To help you sort through the treasure trove of amazing deals happening, we scoured the website and rounded up the 50 best beauty deals to shop from Amazon Prime Day. Whether you’re looking for a best-selling anti-aging serum, a customer-loved hair tool, or a pretty new makeup palette, there’s something on this list for just about everyone.
The deals are only good until 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday October 14 or while supplies last, so we suggest adding your favorites to your cart ASAP! Discounts are available exclusively for Prime members, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial membership if you don’t already have one.
