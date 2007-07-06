The Best Antiperspirants
Best Solid Antiperspirant
The Winner
Secret Clinical Strength Anti-Perspirant/Deodorant
This nearly prescription-strength formula won't irritate. Apply it in the p.m. to give the sweat-stopping salts a chance to sink in.
To buy: $7, at drugstores and amazon.com.
Second-Best Solid Antiperspirant
The Runner-Up
Degree Women Invisible Solid
When you sweat, this solid’s moisture-activated capsules release fragrance. “I ran into work late, and I was confident I didn’t smell,” said a tester.
To buy: $4.50, at drugstores and drugstore.com.
Degree Women Invisible Solid
The Winner
Mitchum Advanced Women Powder Fresh Roll-On Anti-Perspirant/Deodorant
Testers liked that this roll-on could really go the distance. “Even if I forgot to apply it one morning, I stayed as dry and smelled as clean as when I put it on the day before,” said one.
To buy: $7, walmart.com.
Second-Best Roll-On Antiperspirant
The Runner-Up
Dry Idea Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant
“It’s deceptively mild,” a tester said, “but it worked when my body needed it.” This roll-on feels wet when applied, but once it dries, even heavy sweat won’t break through.
To buy: $7, at drugstores and walmart.com.
Best Gel or Cream Antiperspirant
The Winner
Dry Idea Clear Gel Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant
Gel users like to avoid white streaks on their clothing, and with this they don’t have to sacrifice wetness control.
To buy: $4, at drugstores and drugstore.com.
Second-Best Gel or Cream Antiperspirant
The Runner-Up
Kiehl’s Superbly Efficient Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant Cream
“This is gentle―it doesn’t sting when you use it after shaving,” said a tester. The cream contains linseed oil to condition the skin.
To buy: $16, kiehls.com.
Best Spray Antiperspirant
The Winner
Dove Aerosol
Scoring high in both sweat and odor protection, this spray won extra points for its subtle fragrance. “Usually the smell of sprays is overwhelming, but this was just right,” said one tester.
To buy: $5.50, at drugstores and target.com.
Second-Best Spray Antiperspirant
The Runner-Up
Arid XX Ultra Clear Antiperspirant Deodorant
Tried and true, this product's formula has staying power. “It’s dependable―no need to worry about odor,” said a tester.
To buy: $7, at drugstores and walmart.com.