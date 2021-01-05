12 Amazing Anti-Aging Hand Creams That Have Near-Perfect Ratings

Thanks to its ability to reduce wrinkles and even out skin tone, retinol is one of the most powerful anti-aging ingredients out there—so it makes sense that it’s the main ingredient in this well-reviewed hand cream by Goldfaden MD. Not only does it diminish the appearance of wrinkles and age spots that are already present, but it also helps prevent any future damage. “I am always looking for a hand cream with all of the anti-aging benefits that I know my 66-year-old hands need, and I believe I have finally found one,” wrote one customer. “The top of my hands look much better and I definitely haven’t seen the development of any more age spots since I started using it. The retinol and the niacinamide have helped my hands tremendously; this is definitely a keeper.”