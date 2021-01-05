12 Amazing Anti-Aging Hand Creams That Have Near-Perfect Ratings

When it comes to anti-aging products, you probably already have a bathroom cabinet full of serums and creams dedicated to your face. But don't forget to show your hands a little extra attention, too—they're often one of the first areas to show signs of aging because of how often they're exposed to the elements. Not to mention, they're typically one of the most forgotten about (and in turn, least cared for) parts of our bodies.
If you're starting to notice dark spots, wrinkles, or crepey skin on your hands, it might be the right time to introduce an anti-aging hand cream into your daily beauty routine. Much like your favorite anti-aging face products, these creams help keep the delicate skin on your hands looking fresh, youthful, and free from pesky age spots.
Similar to most skincare products, the number of different anti-aging creams offered in stores can be overwhelming. So to help you find the best hand cream that'll effectively help fix old-looking hands, we've combed through over 100 products and chose a few standout options that truly set themselves apart from the rest.
These top-rated hand creams boast thousands of five-star reviews and likes combined. According to customers, these best-selling creams not only fix crepey hands, but also work to hydrate, plump, and brighten delicate skin. Whether you're looking for an option with SPF or a hand cream with retinol, you'll find something to address your skin concerns from this list of 12 anti-aging hand creams that customers love the most.
This super hydrating hand cream by Strivectin is a popular option, and rightfully so—it’s specially formulated with a brightening complex to help minimize age spots, as well as volumizing spheres and hyaluronic acid that work together to nourish skin and prevent the loss of elasticity. Shoppers say they love how their hands feel after using the product and that they’ve seen amazing results from it.
While the powerful antioxidant-rich formula by Medix 5.5 can be used anywhere on your body, people say it works wonders on their hands. The fast-acting formula works to shrink the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots while simultaneously improving skin tone and elasticity. “AWESOME product,” raved one customer. “Visible improvements seen within 48 hours. Noticeable reduction in wrinkles as well as in crepey skin. Absorbs well, not greasy, lightly scented and rapid skin transformer. This is undoubtedly the best product I have used.”
Thanks to its ability to reduce wrinkles and even out skin tone, retinol is one of the most powerful anti-aging ingredients out there—so it makes sense that it’s the main ingredient in this well-reviewed hand cream by Goldfaden MD. Not only does it diminish the appearance of wrinkles and age spots that are already present, but it also helps prevent any future damage. “I am always looking for a hand cream with all of the anti-aging benefits that I know my 66-year-old hands need, and I believe I have finally found one,” wrote one customer. “The top of my hands look much better and I definitely haven’t seen the development of any more age spots since I started using it. The retinol and the niacinamide have helped my hands tremendously; this is definitely a keeper.”
If dry, wrinkled hands are making you appear older than you are, give this hand moisturizer from -417 a try. The non-greasy formula is made with all-natural ingredients like shea butter, beeswax, and primrose oil. The combination of rejuvenating vitamins and essential oils work together to hydrate and repair skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. One customer, who gave the moisturizer a perfect rating, called it a “miracle cream” and said it made her hands look 30 years younger.
Since pesky UV rays are one of the biggest causes of early aging, investing in a good hand cream with a high SPF is the best way to avoid future damage. This option from Supergoop! not only has SPF 40 for optimal sun protection, but it’s also infused with powerful antioxidants and natural oils to nourish, moisturize, and brighten the skin on your hands. One happy reviewer said, “This is amazing! The texture is so delightful… it’s so creamy and thick, but smooths on and disappears instantly. It’s pricey, but worth it and I think the stable packaging will help it go a long way.”
This collagen-packed hand cream by Algenist boasts alguronic acid and vitamins C and E, which work together to brighten your hand’s skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots and wrinkles. Along with shunning parabens and phthalates, the popular cream is also vegan. No wonder it has over 1,000 likes at Sephora, with one customer writing, “My prayers were answered when they made this product. It’s not greasy and gives your hands hydration and a plump. I use this every night. My sun spot has faded from this product.”
Looking for an anti-aging hand cream that provides all-day hydration? Consider this option from Crepe Erase. Not only will the product’s signature TruFirm complex reduce signs of aging, but it will keep your hands soft and smooth for hours at a time thanks to hydrating ingredients like squalane and shea butter. “I have really dry hands,” wrote one shopper. “This stuff works great to moisturize them and to make them look younger. This is a definite get again!”
This Mario Badescu hand cream proves you don’t need to spend a ton of money on a high-quality anti-aging hand cream. The popular cream’s main ingredient is vitamin E, which is known to regenerate new skin cells and lighten dark spots over time. “I just started using hand cream, because my hands are starting to show a little aging—and after one use I noticed the difference,” raved one shopper. “It was immediate. Your hands will look fab as soon as you rub it onto the back of your hands.”
It doesn’t get more top-of-the-line than a La Mer beauty treatment. This potent hand cream by the luxury brand features an exclusive skin-brightening complex and a nutrient-rich “Miracle Broth” formula that work together to hydrate and soften your skin while diminishing the look of dark spots and other signs of aging. “I love love love this product,” said one shopper. “La Mer hand treatment is an amazing hand lotion that works exceptionally well. I live in Colorado and my skin gets very dry, especially my hands, to the point that my fingertips crack and bleed. I started using this about a year ago, and my hands are so soft, haven’t split, and to my utter amazement look younger as well. Can’t say enough about it. Though pricey, I believe it is well worth every penny.”
If you are in the market for a hand cream that will make loose skin firmer, consider this option from Perricone MD. It is specially formulated to visibly decrease the look of dark spots, veins, and discoloration, as well as improve skin elasticity. In an independent clinical study, 92 percent of users said they saw an improvement in skin tightness after using the cream for eight weeks. “Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Hand Therapy hand cream has really improved the appearance and condition of my hands. They are more hydrated and show fewer signs of fine lines and wrinkles,” wrote one customer.
While this anti-aging cream can be used on all parts of your body, including your face, many Amazon shoppers say they’ve seen the best results when they use the product on their hands. The cream’s powerful ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, borage oil, squalene, and vitamin E, help hydrate dry skin while smoothing wrinkles and plumping sagging skin at the same time. “I was looking for a good moisturizer that would also help the appearance of aging on my hands,” wrote one reviewer. “This stuff not only smells great, it is the only product that keeps my hands from feeling dry. This cream is long lasting and in only two weeks has made my hands appear younger. It really works!!”
If you feel like you need to add a more intense anti-aging treatment to your routine, check out these innovative patches from Sio. The reusable patches are made from a medical-grade silicone material that gently compresses your skin to make it smoother and more youthful-looking. You can use it on its own or layer it on top of your favorite hand creams and serums to lock in moisture and softness. “The Sio HandLift has helped increase the moisture in my hands by helping my skin retain the moisture from the luxury hand creams I use,” wrote one customer. “I put the SiO Hand Lift on clean dry skin, and settle in and watch some TV, read, relax whatever, and fall asleep! When I wake up and moisturize, my hands feel and look amazing! I was skeptical, but this has been a game changer!”