3 Multi-Tasking Skincare Wipes for a Complete (and Speedy!) Beauty Routine
I am dedicated to my skincare routine, but I can't say that I do it every day, twice a day without hesitation. In all honesty, some days I am just not going to get through the face wash, toner, serum(s), and moisturizer. This used to mean throwing caution to the wind and hoping for the best. But the combination of my laziness and rushed days actually gave way to my discovery of all-in-one skincare products.
Let me just preface this: I can't speak to the all-in-one product as a long-term solution. I have been using these intermittently when the circumstances have deemed them necessary. These multitasking pads and wipes have come in handy on days when I am too hungover, running late, or need a post-workout skincare refresh.
Let me give you an example: I used to think of this Billie product as merely a makeup removing wipe. In a pinch, I found myself with nothing else in my toiletry bag and no desire to rebuy hundreds of dollars of skincare products. I was met with a welcome surprise while examining the ingredients in the Wonder Wipes and realizing they could be used for so much more. Below, find this and two other multi-tasking products I've come to rely on.
Shop The Skincare Product Swaps
Billie Wonder Wipes
I think of the ingredient breakdown of these wipes the way I think of my conventional skincare routine. First, there is a blend of cleansers that removes makeup and cleanses the skin. Then, there is glycerin, which I think of as the "toner" in the wipe because, not only is it a common ingredient in the product category, it also tightens pores and helps retain moisture. Next up is the serum portion. These wipes pack in vitamin C, which Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, previously told Real Simple is "one of the most recommended treatments for improving uneven skin tone, texture, acne scars, dullness, and fine lines." Lastly, hyaluronic acid is a serum-moisturizer hybrid thanks to its dual ability of retaining moisture and plumping the skin. All in all, that's a handy wipe to have in your arsenal. Buy it now on Billie for $9.
Peach & Lily Lazy Day All-In-One Pads
Peach & Lily's Lazy Day All-In-One Pads is the sophisticated and chic boarding school student of the bunch. The pad has three goals — to tone (glycerin and butylene glycol), moisturize (hyaluronic acid and ceramides), and defend your epidermis from environmental aggressors (carrot extract and panthenol). One reviewer said, "I think this is my second or third time purchasing these!" She went on to explain, "they are so convenient to have when you're lazy, tired, or just need a break from your everyday routine." Even with their all-in-one prowess, reviewers also emphasize the pads' gentleness. Another reviewer said, "after using these, my skin is left with a luminous, healthy glow and they don't irritate my sensitive skin." These are my go-to on days when my face feels puffy or bloated from last night's sodium intake. Buy the pack of 60 now on Ulta for $39.
Cosrx One Step Up Moisture Pad
For a product that works with your complex daily routine but also alone in a pinch, go with Cosrx's One Step Up Moisture Pad. The two sides of this pad have different purposes and benefits. The textured, embossed side is used first to apply the cleanser in one fell swoop. The formula includes acne-fighting bergamot oil, glycerin and butylene glycol to tone the skin, and moisturizing propolis extract (a honey-like material made by bees). The second, smoother side is used to remove any residue or dislodged debris. One Amazon reviewer put the product's allure simply:, "It's non-irritating, has no harsh fragrance, and does what it says it will." Buy it now on Amazon for $22.
