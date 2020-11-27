These Anti-Aging Skincare Sets Are Up to 35% Off on Amazon (and They Make Great Gifts)

Sure, Black Friday sales are best known for steep markdowns on the latest tech and gadgets, but it’s also the perfect time to shop your favorite beauty and skincare essentials at better prices than ever. Whether you’re in Santa mode and crossing items off your holiday shopping list, or looking to upgrade your own arsenal of goodies, there’s no better time to take advantage of the deals.
A one-stop shop for all things Black Friday, Amazon’s sale is here and it doesn’t disappoint. For all the skincare lovers out there: Belei’s anti-aging skincare sets are marked down up to 35 percent in a special Black Friday deal.
The Amazon brand has become popular with shoppers thanks to favorites like its retinol moisturizer and serums, all of which are formulated free of parabens, fragrances, sulfates, and phthalates. All three of the skincare sets currently marked down as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale include two of Belei’s beloved products, which work in tandem to promote healthier, younger, and brighter skin.
If there’s one thing we know for sure, the holidays have a way of sending our complexions into a frenzy. A solid skincare routine is the best defense against breakouts, dullness, and signs of aging. Whether you’re snagging them for yourself, or looking for the perfect gift for the beauty lover in your life, this sale is one you won’t want to miss.
Below, shop Belei’s hydrating, brightening, and anti-blemish skincare kits while they’re marked down.
Just in time for dry winter weather, the Daily Hydrating kit brings together the brand’s Bio-Complex Moisturizer and Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C & E for moisturizing defense.
To buy: $36 (was $55); amazon.com.
This Vitamin C-focused duo includes Belei’s Vitamin C Moisturizer and Vitamin C + HA Serum for a one-two punch of brightening power to transform dull skin.
To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com.
The Blemish Control Spot Treatment and Dark Spot Serum use benzoyl peroxide to even out dark spots and keep your complexion under control.
To buy: $26 (was $35); amazon.com.