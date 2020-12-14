13 Beauty Trends Experts Predict Will Dominate 2021

Hand soap and sanitizer might not be the most glamorous of beauty categories—but hey, where there is necessity there is luxury. Beauty brands have already started to enter the space for the first time, and they’re more bougie and luxurious than ever (see: Byredo, Diptyque, and Nest Fragrances). Not only will the scents and packaging be upgraded, experts say formulations are also set to become more suitable (read: hydrating) for skin. “2020 was the year of harsh hand sanitizers and soaps,” says Joshua Ross, celebrity aesthetician in Los Angeles, Calif. “This will change in 2021 as the industry balances efficacy with sensoriality that is less irritating on the microbiome.”