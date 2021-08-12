6 Skincare Ingredients You Should Avoid Overusing

1 Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs)

The glow you get from an AHA treatment is real. So real, in fact, that it might even tempt you to apply more often than you should. While some products formulated with AHAs—such as glycolic, lactic, and malic acids—are intended for everyday use, not all are created the same.

"The recommended frequency of use depends on the concentration of the acids and how accustomed your skin may be to the acids or to skin exfoliants in general," says Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City.

Her advice? Take the recommended usage frequency listed on the packaging and start with half that amount for the first two weeks. Then, listen to your skin and adjust as needed. Also, if you're a multi-step skincare person, be aware of the active ingredients in your entire regimen. Ideally, you should only apply one product that contains AHAs per session.