8 Beauty Products I Swear by as a New Mom (and Recommend to All My Sleep-Deprived Friends)

I probably don't need to say that I am tired, which is good, because there really aren't enough words for how exhausted I am. Plus, I recently went back to work writing, making me even more drained. It's not pleasant to feel tired, of course, but in my opinion it's a big bummer to look as tired as you feel. While I thankfully don't have to look presentable logging on to any Zooms with coworkers, I still look at myself in the mirror every day, and it's nice to see a reflection that at least appears to have it together—especially since my postpartum hormones are causing night sweats and hair loss that wreak additional havoc on my appearance (good riddance). Throw it all together with a lack of sleep and I have a recipe for some seriously haggard-looking mornings.