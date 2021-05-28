A Guide to Understanding Beauty Label Lingo, From 'Hypoallergenic' to 'Clinically Tested'

Broad Spectrum

The world of sunscreen has its very own (and very long) list of jargon. What you need to know about “broad spectrum” sunscreen is that it protects your skin from the two primary types of ultraviolet (UV) rays: UVA and UVB.

“UVA is most responsible for causing signs of aging, and UVB is most responsible for sunburns and skin cancer,” explains Muneeb Shah, MD, a board-certified dermatologist who’s amassed a following of 6 million on TikTok for his skin expertise.

Every sunscreen you use ought to be broad spectrum in order to be fully protected. Fortunately, almost all modern sunscreens are broad spectrum, so that should be easy enough.