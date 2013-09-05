6 Smart Beauty Problem Solvers

By Rosa Casoni
Updated August 29, 2014
julep.com
No more dull hair, bleeding lipstick, or shiny complexions with these beauty fixers.
Julep Freedom Polymer Top Coat

julep.com

Forget smearing a fresh manicure you thought had dried. Julep’s new top coat dries in five minutes and has a smudge-proof, high-gloss finish—like a gel polish, without the wear-and-tear.

To buy: $18, julep.com.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in Ozone

beauty.com

If you find that your lipstick bleeds but you aren’t crazy about the look of lip liner, try this: a colorless pencil that prevents feathering while going incognito.

To buy: $20, beauty.com.

Clinique Redness Solutions Targeted Corrector

clinique.com

Camouflage blotchy or reddened skin with a creamy correcting formula whose yellow undertones neutralize redness.

To buy: $19.50, clinique.com.

Blow Faux Dry Dry Shampoo

blowpro.com

Don’t give up on that blowout yet: This dry shampoo eliminates the oils that build up at the roots to wilt hair. Spray on the odor-free formula, massage it in, then brush it out to revive hair without washing it.

To buy: $20, blowpro.com.

Sephora Collection Acne-Fighting Mattifying Moisturizer

sephora.com

If you break out, try this lightweight, oil-minimizing daily moisturizer with acne-fighting salicylic acid: It helps clear skin while leaving it with a smooth, matte finish.

To buy: $18, sephora.com.

Clarins Body Lift Cellulite Control

clarinsusa.com

Firm skin and reduce the appearance of cellulite by rubbing in a bit of this almost magic potion made with natural extracts.

To buy: $69, clarinsusa.com.

