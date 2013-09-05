6 Smart Beauty Problem Solvers
Julep Freedom Polymer Top Coat
Forget smearing a fresh manicure you thought had dried. Julep’s new top coat dries in five minutes and has a smudge-proof, high-gloss finish—like a gel polish, without the wear-and-tear.
To buy: $18, julep.com.
Featured September 2013
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in Ozone
If you find that your lipstick bleeds but you aren’t crazy about the look of lip liner, try this: a colorless pencil that prevents feathering while going incognito.
To buy: $20, beauty.com.
Clinique Redness Solutions Targeted Corrector
Camouflage blotchy or reddened skin with a creamy correcting formula whose yellow undertones neutralize redness.
To buy: $19.50, clinique.com.
Blow Faux Dry Dry Shampoo
Don’t give up on that blowout yet: This dry shampoo eliminates the oils that build up at the roots to wilt hair. Spray on the odor-free formula, massage it in, then brush it out to revive hair without washing it.
To buy: $20, blowpro.com.
Sephora Collection Acne-Fighting Mattifying Moisturizer
If you break out, try this lightweight, oil-minimizing daily moisturizer with acne-fighting salicylic acid: It helps clear skin while leaving it with a smooth, matte finish.
To buy: $18, sephora.com.
Clarins Body Lift Cellulite Control
Firm skin and reduce the appearance of cellulite by rubbing in a bit of this almost magic potion made with natural extracts.
To buy: $69, clarinsusa.com.
