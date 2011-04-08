6 Essential Beauty Oils

By Alexandra Gonzalez
Updated August 29, 2014
Try one of these oil-based salves for supersoft hair, skin, and nails.
Best for Nails

With a high dosage of vitamin E, Julep’s Essential Cuticle Oil will work not only to hydrate nails but also to strengthen them, and its rollerball applicator lets it glide easily on hands and feet.

To buy: $18, julep.com.

Featured September 2012

Best for Hair

Just a drop of Ojon Rare Blend Oil Total Hair Therapy nourishes and fortifies dull strands. Apply to damp hair before styling to prevent heat damage or on dry hair to give it shine.

To buy: $35, ojon.com.

Best for the Body

Made with 100 percent pure plant extracts—rosemary, geranium, and mint, among them—Clarin’s Tonic Body Treatment Oil hydrates skin to leave it soft and smooth. Bonus: It also helps diminish the appearance of stretch marks.

To buy: $56, clarinsusa.com.

Best for Cleansing

Melt your makeup away with Bobbi Brown Soothing Cleansing Oil. A formula rich in olive, sunflower, and jojoba oils leaves your skin feeling refreshed and moisturized, not stripped.

To buy: $42, bobbibrowncosmetics.com.

Best Serum

Fresh’s Seaberry Moisturizing Face Oil, a powerful cocktail of antioxidants and essential oils (seaberry, cranberry, and almond), is the pick-me-up blah skin needs. Right after cleansing, smooth on two drops, then apply SPF as usual.

To buy: $50, sephora.com.

Best Hair Treatment

Break open a capsule of Josie Maran Argan Hot Oil Self-Heating Hair Treatment and apply to freshly shampooed and conditioned hair while you’re in the shower. Its steam heats the oil, which penetrates the cuticles to seal in moisture and shine and reverse damage.

To buy: $36, sephora.com.

