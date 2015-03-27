6 Pick-Me-Ups for Tired Skin
Rohto Cool Redness Reliever Lubricant Eye Drops
Nothing wakes sleepy eyes like these minty drops. Be warned: They tingle—even slightly sting—at first, but that sensation gives way to clearer, brighter peepers within seconds.
To buy: $7, walgreens.com.
Featured March 2015
Smashbox Photo Op Eye Brightening Mascara
This triple-duty mascara lifts, curls, and brightens lashes. The feathery brush provides just enough definition without clumping, and the lightweight formula has a tint of blue to make the whites of your eyes appear brighter.
To buy: For a similar product: $23; sephora.com.
Clarins Instant Light Lip Balm
This barely-there lip color gives your pucker a tint of color and shine. Packed with shea butter and mango extract, it glides on and doesn’t dry out. In six shades.
To buy: $26, clarinsusa.com.
Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge in Powder Pink
This little pot of color does double duty: the cream-based formula gives both lips and cheeks pretty pop. Plus, the slim flip-top compact has a mirror for midday touch ups. In 10 shades.
To buy: $30, bobbibrowncosmetics.com.
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
This hydrating concealer is the master of disguise—it covers dark circles, blurs fine lines, and masks blemishes without caking or creasing. Dab on as much (or as little) as you want; it blends seamlessly with your skin. In 10 shades.
To buy: $30, sephora.com.
Jouer Luminizing Moisture Tint
Though it’s not technically a highlighter, it certainly renders one unnecessary. With light-diffusing minerals, this weightless formula spreads on easily and sheaths skin in smooth, even coverage and a hint of shimmer.
To buy: $36, birchbox.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail