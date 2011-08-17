6 Stellar Bath Products
Peter Thomas Roth Botanical Buffing Beads
Fine jojoba beads and botanicals help cleanse and exfoliate both face and body. The moisturizing wash leaves skin refreshed and scented with a hint of citrus.
To buy: $36, peterthomasroth.com.
Featured August 2011
Nair Shower Power Moisturizing Hair Remover
If you don’t have a minute to spare for shaving, then you’ll fall head over heels for this quick cream alternative. Simply coat legs prior to stepping into the tub and, after a few minutes, use the included sponge to remove. You’ll be left with baby-soft skin.
To buy: $6, walmart.com.
Earth Therapeutics Loofah Exfoliating Soap, Oatmeal and Honey
Formulated with natural loofah fibers, the honey-scented bar gently buffs away grime and flaky skin.
To buy: $3.50, drugstore.com.
Pantene Pro-V Classic Care Solutions 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner
Fight frizz with this hybrid: Enriched with amino proteins, it cleanses without stripping natural oils and leaves strands healthy and smooth.
To buy: $6.50, walgreens.com.
Lavanila The Healthy Body Wash 2-in-1 Shower and Shave
Lather up with this hydrating cleanser/shaving gel. Infused with moisturizing coconut and rosehip oil, plus soothing aloe and calendula, it leaves skin velvety soft and irritation-free.
To buy: $14, lavanila.com.
L'Oreal EverPure Moisture Deep Restorative Masque, Rosemary Mint
Restore and nourish damaged hair with this quick hydrating treatment. Massage into hair (concentrating on dry ends) for more manageable, smooth strands in minutes.
To buy: $9, drugstore.com.
