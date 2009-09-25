The Best Razors

Most razors aren’t recyclable, so if “environmentally-friendly” tops your wish list, try the Preserve Triple Razor ($51 for six, preserveproducts.com). With a pivoting head and a trio of blades, it gives a great shave. What’s more, the handle is made entirely of repurposed plastic. And when the razor wears out, dispose of the blades in the trash, pop the handle into the included envelope, and mail it back to Preserve. Or find a drop-off recycling location on Preserve’s website. The company will turn the handles into plastic lumber for playgrounds.