The Best Razors
Best All-Around
Gillette Mach 3 Turbo
The refillable razor’s pivoting head hugged curvy knees and calves for a close, lasting shave. With rubber grips, the metal handle is easy to hold and built to last. Although it’s marketed to men, “this is the complete package,” said a tester.
To buy: $9, at drugstores.
See our latest round-up of the best razors for women.
Best for Travel
Venus Spa Breeze Disposables
Built-in gel bars coat legs with a softly scented lather, so this disposable makes lugging along a can of shaving cream unnecessary. Said a tester, “My skin was so smooth, it felt as if I had waxed.”
To buy: $6.50 for two, at drugstores.
Best Splurge
C.O. Bigelow Premium Razor
Made in England, this faux-ivory razor is so well constructed, it will have a place in your bathroom for years to come. It fits comfortably in the crook of a hand and cuts hair extra close, thanks to a replaceable Gillette Mach 3 blade.
To buy: $79, bigelowchemists.com.
Best Budget Buy
Gillette Custom Plus Ultra Grip Disposables
This disposable gave testers a “slick shave that worked even without shaving cream.” What sealed the deal was its affordability: Sold in a 10-pack, the razors come out to just 80 cents apiece.
To buy: $8 for 10, at drugstores.
Best for Butterfingers
Bic Comfort 3 Advance Shavers
If you nick yourself because you tend to lose your grip on a razor, this is for you. The weighted, ergonomic handle is thicker than the average razor’s and is covered in rubber, so it’s easy to hang on to in the shower.
To buy: $5.50 for four, at drugstores.
Coolest Tool
Noxzema Bikini Shaver
Use this mini model to clean up strays between bikini waxings. The blade has comblike teeth and deftly cuts through coarse hair. It maneuvers well in tight areas and is gentle on skin.
To buy: $2 for three, Walmart.
The Eco-Option
Most razors aren’t recyclable, so if “environmentally-friendly” tops your wish list, try the Preserve Triple Razor ($51 for six, preserveproducts.com). With a pivoting head and a trio of blades, it gives a great shave. What’s more, the handle is made entirely of repurposed plastic. And when the razor wears out, dispose of the blades in the trash, pop the handle into the included envelope, and mail it back to Preserve. Or find a drop-off recycling location on Preserve’s website. The company will turn the handles into plastic lumber for playgrounds.