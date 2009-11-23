The Best Bar Soaps

By Sarah Smith
Updated May 14, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Davies & Starr
After testing 145 types of soap, we chose the best for exfoliating, soothing, and more.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Best All-Around Soap

Davies & Starr

Dove Beauty BarFamous for being one-quarter moisturizing cream (which is made up of essential fatty acids), this formula hydrates skin on the face and the body.

To buy: $3 at drugstores and amazon.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Best Moisturizing Soap

Davies & Starr

Burt’s Bees Honey & Shea Conditioning Body Bar
Honey and shea butter keep skin supple, softening and nourishing skin.

To buy: $15, amazon.com.

3 of 7

Best Soap for Dry, Sensitive Skin

Davies & Starr

Cetaphil Gentle Cleansing Bar
Dermatologists like this mild bar because it moisturizes the driest faces and bodies with soothing petrolatum.

To buy: $4 at drugstores and amazon.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Best Fragranced Soap

Davies & Starr

Fresh Citron de Vigne Soap
This triple-milled cake leaves the body subtly scented with a blend of crisp pink grapefruit, bergamot, lemongrass, earthy neroli, and sandalwood. Wrapped in pretty paper and topped with a green stone, it looks as good as it smells.

To buy: $15, fresh.com.

5 of 7

Best Soap for Oily Skin

Davies & Starr

Aveeno Clear Complexion Cleansing Bar
Salicylic acid fights blemishes, and soy and vitamin C brighten dull skin, all without irritation or dryness.

To buy: $3 at drugstores and amazon.com.

6 of 7

Best Skin-Softening Soap

Davies & Starr

Lather Exfoliating Body Soap With Oatmeal & Bamboo Extract
Ground grains and plant powders gently buff away dry spots and rough patches.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but find similar products at lather.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Best Deep-Cleaning Soap

Davies & Starr

Lanolin Ägg-Tväl Swedish Egg White Facial Soap
Like the classic egg-white treatment (but a lot less messy), this protein-rich bar cleans and tightens pores.

To buy: $24 for a box of six, amazon.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarah Smith