The Best Bar Soaps
Best All-Around Soap
Dove Beauty BarFamous for being one-quarter moisturizing cream (which is made up of essential fatty acids), this formula hydrates skin on the face and the body.
To buy: $3 at drugstores and amazon.com.
Best Moisturizing Soap
Burt’s Bees Honey & Shea Conditioning Body Bar
Honey and shea butter keep skin supple, softening and nourishing skin.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Best Soap for Dry, Sensitive Skin
Cetaphil Gentle Cleansing Bar
Dermatologists like this mild bar because it moisturizes the driest faces and bodies with soothing petrolatum.
To buy: $4 at drugstores and amazon.com.
Best Fragranced Soap
Fresh Citron de Vigne Soap
This triple-milled cake leaves the body subtly scented with a blend of crisp pink grapefruit, bergamot, lemongrass, earthy neroli, and sandalwood. Wrapped in pretty paper and topped with a green stone, it looks as good as it smells.
To buy: $15, fresh.com.
Best Soap for Oily Skin
Aveeno Clear Complexion Cleansing Bar
Salicylic acid fights blemishes, and soy and vitamin C brighten dull skin, all without irritation or dryness.
To buy: $3 at drugstores and amazon.com.
Best Skin-Softening Soap
Lather Exfoliating Body Soap With Oatmeal & Bamboo Extract
Ground grains and plant powders gently buff away dry spots and rough patches.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but find similar products at lather.com.
Best Deep-Cleaning Soap
Lanolin Ägg-Tväl Swedish Egg White Facial Soap
Like the classic egg-white treatment (but a lot less messy), this protein-rich bar cleans and tightens pores.
To buy: $24 for a box of six, amazon.com.