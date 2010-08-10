7 Picks for Silky-Smooth Legs
For Sensitive-Skin Protection
Thanks to soothing aloe, oats, and moisturizing shea butter, EOS Ultra Moisturizing Shave Cream prevents razor burn and calms irritation. It also contains nourishing antioxidants like vitamins E and C. Available in five scents, plus a fragrance-free version.
To buy: $3.50, evolutionofsmooth.com.
For a Close Shave
Remove hair easily with the Schick Intuition Plus Razor, Refreshing Moisture. Its four blades are wrapped in a hydrating bar of glycerin, shea butter, and soothing aloe for a tug-free shave—no extra creams and gels required.
To buy: $10 at drugstores.
For Soft Post-Shave Skin
Before you step out of your morning shower, apply Olay Ultra Moisture In-Shower Body Lotion to wet skin, and rinse. The humidity and warmth of your bathroom help the emollient-rich cream smooth just-shaved legs.
To buy: $5 at drugstores.
For Painful Bumps
Willow bark and meadowsweet extract in The Art of Shaving Ingrown Hair Night Cream exfoliate the skin to heal ingrown hairs and prevent more from developing. Bonus: Shea butter and rose oil keep legs moisturized.
To buy: $30, theartofshaving.com for stores.
For Quick Hair Removal
Thick, creamy Nair Shower Power Max clings to legs, even under running shower water. Leave the formula on for three minutes; then use the included sponge to sweep off cream, hair, and all.
To buy: $10.50, naircare.com for stores.
For Subtle Sheen
Give legs a wash of shimmer with Prtty Peaushun Skin Tight Body Lotion. Its mineral pigments even out skin tone, while green tea and calendula flower extracts help calm inflammation for firmer-looking skin. Available in five shades.
To buy: $39, prttypeaushun.com.
For Coverage
Camouflage blemishes, scars, or tattoos by dabbing on Make Up For Ever Professional Full Cover Concealer. Its highly pigmented, waterproof formula dries to a natural matte finish and is available in 12 shades.
To buy: $32, sephora.com.
