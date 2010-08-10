7 Picks for Silky-Smooth Legs

By Sarah DiGiulio
Updated August 29, 2014
evolution of smooth.com
These products have one primary purpose: to get legs gorgeously sleek.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

For Sensitive-Skin Protection

evolution of smooth.com

Thanks to soothing aloe, oats, and moisturizing shea butter, EOS Ultra Moisturizing Shave Cream prevents razor burn and calms irritation. It also contains nourishing antioxidants like vitamins E and C. Available in five scents, plus a fragrance-free version.

To buy: $3.50, evolutionofsmooth.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

For a Close Shave

Schick

Remove hair easily with the Schick Intuition Plus Razor, Refreshing Moisture. Its four blades are wrapped in a hydrating bar of glycerin, shea butter, and soothing aloe for a tug-free shave—no extra creams and gels required.

To buy: $10 at drugstores.

3 of 7

For Soft Post-Shave Skin

Olay

Before you step out of your morning shower, apply Olay Ultra Moisture In-Shower Body Lotion to wet skin, and rinse. The humidity and warmth of your bathroom help the emollient-rich cream smooth just-shaved legs.

To buy: $5 at drugstores.

Advertisement

4 of 7

For Painful Bumps

The Art of Shaving

Willow bark and meadowsweet extract in The Art of Shaving Ingrown Hair Night Cream exfoliate the skin to heal ingrown hairs and prevent more from developing. Bonus: Shea butter and rose oil keep legs moisturized.

To buy: $30, theartofshaving.com for stores.

5 of 7

For Quick Hair Removal

Nair Care

Thick, creamy Nair Shower Power Max clings to legs, even under running shower water. Leave the formula on for three minutes; then use the included sponge to sweep off cream, hair, and all.

To buy: $10.50, naircare.com for stores.

6 of 7

For Subtle Sheen

Prrty Peashun

Give legs a wash of shimmer with Prtty Peaushun Skin Tight Body Lotion. Its mineral pigments even out skin tone, while green tea and calendula flower extracts help calm inflammation for firmer-looking skin. Available in five shades.

To buy: $39, prttypeaushun.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

For Coverage

Sephora

Camouflage blemishes, scars, or tattoos by dabbing on Make Up For Ever Professional Full Cover Concealer. Its highly pigmented, waterproof formula dries to a natural matte finish and is available in 12 shades.

To buy: $32, sephora.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarah DiGiulio