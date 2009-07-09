Time-Saving In-Shower Beauty Routine

Use warm water when you shower. It produces enough steam to enhance these treatments but isn’t so hot that you’ll be uncomfortable in sizzling-weather months.





Cleanse―and Deposit SPF

While not a substitute for wearing regular sunscreen, a wash-on block, like Freeze 24-7 Ice Shield Face SPF 15 ($48, amazon.com), is good for added insurance (or for husbands who neglect sunscreen altogether). It coats skin with an invisible layer of protective avobenzone.