Time-Saving In-Shower Beauty Routine
For Your Face and Hair
Use warm water when you shower. It produces enough steam to enhance these treatments but isn’t so hot that you’ll be uncomfortable in sizzling-weather months.
Cleanse―and Deposit SPF
While not a substitute for wearing regular sunscreen, a wash-on block, like Freeze 24-7 Ice Shield Face SPF 15 ($48, amazon.com), is good for added insurance (or for husbands who neglect sunscreen altogether). It coats skin with an invisible layer of protective avobenzone.
Prevent Blemishes
Stave off breakouts with the Fresh Umbrian Clay Treatment Bar ($39, fresh.com). It contains oil-absorbing clay and is ideal for shower use because the humid environment opens pores for a deeper clean. Stow the bar in a plastic soap container to make it last for months.
Soothe Your Scalp
If you experience itchiness or flakes, try a gentle scalp scrub. “This is where dirt and oil build up,” says Max Cespon Leary, a stylist at the Louis Licari Salon in New York City. Work Bain de Terre Sugar & Fig Scalp Massage Scrub ($19.50, amazon.com) into your scalp to remove that buildup, then shampoo.
Whiten Teeth
Apply a whitener before showering. The heat from the water can help enhance the stain-lifting power of the whitening ingredients, says Jason Olitsky, a dentist in New York City. Remove after drying off and the recommended time has elapsed. Try Opalescence Trèswhite Supreme trays ($100, 800-552-5512).
Repair Split Ends
To strengthen weaker strands, saturate wet hair with a protein-rich mask, like Biolage Age Rejuvenating Intensive Masque ($20, amazon.com). Next, twist hair into a bun and pop on a shower cap for the remainder of your shower. Rinse with cool water before turning off the tap.
Get a Facial
Emerge with a brighter, more even complexion, thanks to a multitasking mask that exfoliates and hydrates skin. Apply Clinique Turnaround Instant Facial Masque ($37.50, clinique.com), leave it on for five minutes, then massage it into skin in a circular motion before rinsing.
For Your Body
Limit your shower to 10 minutes, maximum. Spending too much time in there can sap skin’s moisture (and waste a lot of water, too).
Fight Body Breakouts
Cleanse acne-prone areas, like the chest and the back, with a wash containing salicylic acid. “It dissolves clogs inside pores,” says Rachel Herschenfeld, a dermatologist in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Try Neutrogena Body Clear Body Wash Pink Grapefruit ($7 at drugstores).
Smooth Callused Feet
Gently slough away roughness on soles with a foot file, like the Tweezerman Pedro Too Callus Stone ($12, drugstore.com), which is easy to grasp. When skin is damp and softened by water, removing coarse layers is much easier and more comfortable than when skin is dry.
Make Skin Silky
Once a week, work an effective yet mild scrub over damp skin, concentrating on the knees and the elbows. Lather Almond Crème Body Buff ($21, lather.com) fits the bill because it contains walnut-shell powder to exfoliate gently and sweet-almond oil to soften skin.
Combat Dryness
When you use a cleanser chock-full of emollients, you can skip lotion after a shower (good news in humid, sticky weather). Dove Body Wash With Nutrium-Moisture ($6 at drugstores) contains soybean oil and glycerin and can double as a skin-softening shaving cream.
Get Skin Glowing
Lather up with a body wash infused with oh-so-subtle glimmering conditioners. Try Nivea Touch of Sparkle ($7 at drugstores), a cream-oil formula that nourishes skin and leaves it with a hint of pretty shimmer after you towel off.
Add Color
Toward the end of your shower, evenly spread over your skin Diana B. 60 Second Instant Miracle Tan ($60, asecretadmirer.com), a made-for-the-tub self-tanning formula. Rinse off after a minute and pat―don’t rub―dry. Its key ingredient, a sugar protein, is activated by water. Bonus: The foam smells like chocolate.